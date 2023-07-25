ILUC Trading Competition Rolling Out $20,000 worth of ILUC to be won!

ILUC will be listed on XT.COM at 02: 00 on July 24,2023 (UTC). A two-week trading competition will be held by XTand ILUC in celebration of the event and to show our gratitude to our users. There will be a reward pool of 1,800,000,000 ILUC!

Learn more about ILUC: https://ILUC.io

⏰Time Period: 03:00 on July 24 – 03:00 on August 07, 2023 (UTC)

🎁 Activity 1: Trading ILUC on XT, Win a Share of 1,440,000,000 ILUC!

During the campaign period, the top 200 users with the highest ILUC/USDT trading volume (buys + sells) that reaches 1,500 USDT will share 1,440,000,000 ILUC!

Ranking Rewards Top 1 144,000,000 Top 2 100,800,000 Top 3 72,000,000 Top 4-10 41,142,857.14 Each Top 11-20 21,600,000 Each Top 21-50 7,200,000 Each Top 51-100 4,320,000 Each Top 101-200 1,872,000 Each

🎁 Activity 2: Hit the Top 50, will Share a 360,000,000 ILUC Grand Prize Pool!

The top 50 accounts with the highest net buying volume (buys – sells – withdrawals) on XT will win a share of 360,000,000 ILUC!

The rewards will be distributed as follows:

Ranking Rewards Top 1 54,000,000 Top 2 43,200,000 Top 3 28,800,000 Top 4-10 10,285,714.29 Each Top 11-20 7,200,000 Each Top 21-50 3,000,000 Each

Notes:

Rewards will be distributed within 5 working days to winners’ XT accounts after the event.

XT reserves the right to disqualify trades that are deemed to be wash trades or illegally bulk registered accounts, as well as trades that display attributes of self-dealing or market manipulation.

XT reserves the right to cancel or amend any activity or activity rules at our sole discretion.

Join Now

Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please make your trades cautiously. XT will make best efforts to choose high-quality coins, but will not be responsible for your trading losses.