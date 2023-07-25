ILUC Trading Competition Rolling Out $20,000 worth of ILUC to be won!

ILUC will be listed on XT.COM at 02: 00 on July 24,2023 (UTC). A two-week trading competition will be held by XTand ILUC in celebration of the event and to show our gratitude to our users. There will be a reward pool of 1,800,000,000 ILUC!
Learn more about ILUC: https://ILUC.io
⏰Time Period: 03:00 on July 24 – 03:00 on August 07, 2023 (UTC)
🎁 Activity 1: Trading ILUC on XT, Win a Share of 1,440,000,000 ILUC!
During the campaign period, the top 200 users with the highest ILUC/USDT trading volume (buys + sells) that reaches 1,500 USDT will share 1,440,000,000 ILUC!
|Ranking
|Rewards
|Top 1
|144,000,000
|Top 2
|100,800,000
|Top 3
|72,000,000
|Top 4-10
|41,142,857.14 Each
|Top 11-20
|21,600,000 Each
|Top 21-50
|7,200,000 Each
|Top 51-100
|4,320,000 Each
|Top 101-200
|1,872,000 Each
🎁 Activity 2: Hit the Top 50, will Share a 360,000,000 ILUC Grand Prize Pool!
The top 50 accounts with the highest net buying volume (buys – sells – withdrawals) on XT will win a share of 360,000,000 ILUC!
The rewards will be distributed as follows:
|Ranking
|Rewards
|Top 1
|54,000,000
|Top 2
|43,200,000
|Top 3
|28,800,000
|Top 4-10
|10,285,714.29 Each
|Top 11-20
|7,200,000 Each
|Top 21-50
|3,000,000 Each
Notes:
- Rewards will be distributed within 5 working days to winners’ XT accounts after the event.
- XT reserves the right to disqualify trades that are deemed to be wash trades or illegally bulk registered accounts, as well as trades that display attributes of self-dealing or market manipulation.
- XT reserves the right to cancel or amend any activity or activity rules at our sole discretion.
Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please make your trades cautiously. XT will make best efforts to choose high-quality coins, but will not be responsible for your trading losses.