Iconic Funds’ Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1, Ticker: XBTI) will be listed and begin trading on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra on May 12, 2021. The exchange traded product (“ETP”), physically backed by Bitcoin, becomes the most cost-effective way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin on Xetra with a total expense ratio of 0.95%. The ETP is issued by Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH (collectively branded as “Iconic Funds”).

Structured as a traditional ETP, comparable to Xetra Gold, the Bitcoin ETP aims to remove the technical complications of investing in and holding Bitcoin for investors in an industry-leading cost-effective manner. Each fully Bitcoin-collateralized Note of the ETP represents a claim on a specified amount of Bitcoin, less applicable fees. With the confirmation of listing on Xetra, the Iconic Funds team has begun exploring international listings of the ETP.

“Iconic’s mission is to drive the adoption of crypto assets by creating trustworthy investment vehicles for investors to seamlessly gain exposure to the evolving asset class,” said Patrick Lowry, CEO of Iconic Funds and publicly traded Cryptology Asset Group. “We are elated to see our Bitcoin ETP listed on Germany’s flagship market and look forward to working with our partners and regulators to bring more products forward for crypto-hungry investors.”

Michael Geister, Iconic’s newly appointed Head of Crypto ETPs, said “Iconic is a pioneer in the crypto asset ecosystem due to its history as an investor in blockchain and crypto companies and as regulated manager of crypto investment products. To me, it’s a natural step for Iconic Funds to expand its product range by offering physically backed crypto ETPs. Our Crypto ETPs are designed to meet the highest standards in terms of security, trust and cost efficiency. We have teamed up with the most reputable partners to ensure the most robust structure and maximum level of transparency.”

Iconic Funds is perpetually at the forefront of driving crypto asset adoption, investing in the crypto space since 2017 and having issued one of the EU’s first fully licensed crypto asset index funds in early 2020. By issuing a physically backed Bitcoin ETP – and one of the most cost effective of its kind – Iconic further cements itself as one of the most innovative asset management groups in the world.

Product name Iconic Funds Physical Bitcoin ETP Ticker Xetra / Bloomberg XBTI / XBTI GY ISIN / WKN DE000A3GK2N1 / A3GK2N Total Expense Ratio 0.95% Product Currency USD Product Structure Physically replicating Securities Lending No Lending Domicile Germany Issuer Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH Administrator State Street Bank International GmbH Security Trustee Bankhaus von der Heydt GmbH & Co. KG Custodians Fidelity Digital Assets Ltd Coinbase Custody International Ltd Market Maker Flow Traders B.V. Authorized Participant(s) Flow Traders B.V. Jane Street Financial Ltd. DRW Europe B.V. Enigma Securities Ltd. Xetra Listing date May 12, 2021

Important Notices:

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation or an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This notice does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and the securities referred to in this notice may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

This notice may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including with respect to the expected offering size, the terms of the Notes including the anticipating timing for the pricing and settlement date and the listing of the Notes on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Iconic Fund’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, capital markets conditions and the ability to successfully market the Notes, global and local economic and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this notice speaks as of the date of this notice. Iconic Funds does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Iconic Fund’s filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Iconic Fund’s website at https://funds.iconicholding.com.

The price performance of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile and unpredictable and past price performance is no guarantee of future price performance.

The approval of the Prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a Regulated Market. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities.

The prospectus and all supplements to the prospectus is available at https://funds.iconicholding.com/xbti-iconic-funds-physical-bitcoin-etp.

About Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH:

Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH and the issuer of a physically backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (“ETP”) (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI). Iconic Funds GmbH is the holding company of a series of subsidiaries that manage and issue crypto asset investment products. Collectively, Iconic Funds GmbH and its subsidiaries are branded as “Iconic Funds.” Iconic Funds is a joint venture between Iconic Holding GmbH and Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP, formerly 4UD). Iconic Holding is a portfolio company of FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / Ticker: A7A), leading German-VC group High-Tech Gründerfonds (“HTGF”), Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP), founded by Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, and Titania Investment Group OÜ.