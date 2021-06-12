“I was right”- President Trump (45)

#Trump

President Trump (45) called out what he said were the election-year lies of Big Tech, the complicit mainstream media, and Democrats seeking to remove him from the White House with a pointed statement Saturday from his Save America PAC.

The statement noted:

“Have you noticed that they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?

Hydroxychloroquine works

The Virus came from a Chinese lab

Hunter Biden’s laptop was real

Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op

The ‘Russian Bounties’ story was fake

We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time

Blue state lockdowns didn’t work

Schools should be opened

Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our Country

Our Southern Border security program was unprecedentedly successful”

Many of those items have been revealed in reports in recent days and wks, after potentially impacting the results in the 2020 Presidential election.

In recent appearances, including on Newsmax, President Trump rebuked the MSM silencing of stories that had a dramatic effect on the presidential election.

Also, in a speech to the North Carolina Republican Convention last Saturday, President Trump rejected the media narrative his rebuke of election fraud is not undermining American democracy.

“They want to silence you; they want to silence your voice,” President Trump said in his speech.

“Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m the one that’s trying to save it. Please remember that.”

