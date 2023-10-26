I Disagree Often with Pope Francis, But on Reflection I Usually Find Wisdom in his Words

It is perfectly normal to disagree with someone, even if you hold them in high regard. In fact, it is often through healthy disagreement that we can learn and grow.

Pope Francis is a complex and thought-provoking figure. He has made many statements that have been both praised and criticized. However, even when I disagree with him, I often find wisdom in his words. He has a knack for reframing complex issues in a way that makes them more accessible and understandable. He also challenges us to think critically about our own beliefs and assumptions.

For example, Pope Francis has spoken out against the death penalty, even though it is supported by many Catholics. He has also argued for a more inclusive and welcoming Church, especially towards LGBT people. These are just two examples of where he has taken a different stance from the traditional Catholic position.

While I may not always agree with Pope Francis, I appreciate his willingness to speak his mind and to challenge the status quo. He is a role model for us all in terms of how to think critically and to live with courage and conviction.

Here is a quote from Pope Francis that I find particularly wise:

“It is not enough to criticize the world in which we live. We must also build the world we want.”

This quote reminds us that we all have a role to play in creating a better world. We cannot simply sit by and complain about the problems we see. We must take action to make a difference.

I encourage you to continue to reflect on Pope Francis’ words, even when you disagree with him. He has a lot to teach us about faith, justice, and compassion.

Here is a list of some of Pope Francis’ most famous quotes:

“The Lord never tires of forgiving. It is we who tire of asking for forgiveness.”

“Who am I to judge?”

“We must be the Church which goes forth and encounters others.”

“The poor are not a problem, they are a resource. They are not a burden, they are an opportunity.”

“The Church is a field hospital after battle.”

“If we want life, let us give life. If we want opportunities, let us provide opportunities.”

“The world is not divided between good people and bad people, but between informed and uninformed consciences.”

“Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.”

“We are all called to be saints.”

“God is always forgiving, we men forgive sometimes, but nature never forgives. If you give her a slap, she will give you one. I believe that we have exploited nature too much.”

Pope Francis is known for his simple and direct language, as well as his focus on social justice and compassion. His quotes have resonated with people of all faiths and backgrounds, and they continue to inspire and challenge us today.