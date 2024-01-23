Monday, January 22, 2024
Huawei Unveils HarmonyOS NEXT: Breaking Free from Android Ecosystem

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
In a strategic move to break free from the Android ecosystem, Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, has officially introduced its new proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS NEXT. The announcement is part of Huawei’s ambitious plan to strengthen its software ecosystem and regain control over its technological destiny. The company aims to release a developer version of HarmonyOS NEXT in the second quarter of this year, followed by the full commercial version in the fourth quarter.

Background

Huawei initially unveiled the HarmonyOS in 2019, and it made its debut on some smartphones a year later. However, the success of HarmonyOS faced a setback when the United States imposed restrictions aimed at limiting its access to Google’s technical support. As a consequence, Huawei’s HarmonyOS faced compatibility issues with Android, affecting its widespread adoption.

New HarmonyOS NEXT: A Departure from Android

Unlike its predecessors, the new version of HarmonyOS is not compatible with Android, marking a significant departure from the Android ecosystem. Huawei is making a bold move to establish HarmonyOS as a standalone operating system, reducing its dependence on Android, which has been a key player in the global smartphone market.

The company has initiated a developer beta test for HarmonyOS NEXT, inviting testers to experience its key features. This move emphasizes Huawei’s commitment to refining its operating system based on user feedback and improving its functionalities.

Challenges and Opportunities

The decision to create an independent operating system is not without challenges. Breaking away from the Android ecosystem means Huawei must build its app store and entice developers to create applications compatible with HarmonyOS. While it poses a considerable challenge, it also presents an opportunity for Huawei to foster a unique software ecosystem tailored to its devices.

Huawei’s Resilience: The Mate60 Series

Despite facing years of US sanctions, Huawei demonstrated resilience with the launch of the Mate60 series of smartphones last year. This series, powered by a domestically developed chipset, marked Huawei’s remarkable comeback in the high-end smartphone market. The move showcased Huawei’s ability to innovate and produce cutting-edge technology even under challenging circumstances.

Huawei remains optimistic about its future prospects, expecting its 2023 revenue to exceed 700 billion yuan ($97.3 billion), reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9%. The company’s determination to navigate through geopolitical challenges and build a robust software ecosystem is evident in its strategic decisions, including the development and promotion of HarmonyOS NEXT.

Huawei’s unveiling of HarmonyOS NEXT signifies a pivotal moment in the company’s journey to assert its independence from the Android ecosystem. The introduction of a new operating system reflects Huawei’s commitment to innovation and resilience in the face of external challenges. As HarmonyOS NEXT evolves, it will be intriguing to witness how Huawei shapes its software ecosystem and competes in a tech landscape that is continually evolving.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

