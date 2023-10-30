HSBC Loves High Rates

In a recent financial update, global banking giant HSBC revealed a significant surge in pre-tax profit during the third quarter, which more than doubled to $7.7 billion. The bank attributed this remarkable increase to the “positive impact of a higher interest rate environment.”

This impressive year-on-year growth was in part a result of a comparison with the same period in the previous year when an impairment was recorded due to the planned sale of HSBC’s retail banking operations in France, a sale that has since experienced delays.

HSBC, a London-listed financial institution, reported a substantial 40 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, reaching $16.2 billion. The growth was underpinned by higher interest rates, which “supported growth in net interest income in all of our global businesses, and non-interest income also witnessed an uptick.”

Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn expressed satisfaction with the bank’s performance, stating, “We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance and are on track to achieve our mid-teens return on tangible equity target for 2023.”

Quinn went on to highlight the positive trends in both the bank’s businesses and geographical markets, which were notably bolstered by the favorable interest rate environment.

In addition to these achievements, HSBC unveiled a new $3 billion share buyback program, building upon two similar initiatives undertaken earlier this year. Furthermore, the bank announced three quarterly dividends amounting to $0.30 per share, emphasizing its substantial distribution capacity while maintaining a commitment to investment for continued growth.

HSBC’s latest financial results and strategic moves reflect its commitment to achieving robust financial performance in a dynamic economic landscape, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of this global banking powerhouse.

HSBC, or the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, operates as a global bank with a significant presence in various regions around the world. Below is a geographical segregation of HSBC’s operations:

1. Asia-Pacific:

HSBC has a strong presence in its home markets, Hong Kong and Shanghai, where it was originally founded. It is one of the leading banks in the Asia-Pacific region and serves both retail and corporate clients across various countries in the region.

2. Europe:

HSBC maintains a significant presence in Europe, with a focus on the United Kingdom. The bank has its headquarters in London and provides a wide range of financial services to customers in the UK and several European countries.

3. North America:

HSBC has a presence in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada. In the U.S., it offers retail and commercial banking services, while in Canada, it provides services to both individual and corporate clients.

4. Middle East and North Africa:

HSBC has operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, serving customers across various countries in this area.

5. Latin America:

HSBC also has a presence in Latin America, providing banking and financial services in countries such as Mexico and Brazil.

6. Africa:

HSBC operates in several African countries, offering a range of banking services to both retail and corporate clients.

Some of the significant shareholders of HSBC at that time included:

BlackRock, Inc.: BlackRock is one of the largest asset management companies in the world, and it held a significant stake in HSBC. The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Vanguard is another major global asset management company, and it was among the significant shareholders of HSBC. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC): GIC is Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and has held a substantial stake in HSBC. National Pension Service of Korea: This is the national pension fund of South Korea and was one of HSBC’s major shareholders. Various Other Institutional and Individual Shareholders: HSBC’s shares are widely held by various institutional investors and individual shareholders globally.

Yes, China does have a stake in HSBC Holdings plc, one of the world’s largest and most prominent banks. However, it’s important to clarify the nature of China’s stake in HSBC:

Ownership by Chinese Entities: Several Chinese financial institutions and entities hold shares in HSBC as part of their diversified investment portfolios. These entities can include Chinese banks, asset management companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The level of ownership may vary over time based on buying and selling of shares by these entities. Strategic Significance: HSBC has a significant presence in Hong Kong, and it is one of the most prominent international banks operating in the region. Given the bank’s activities in Hong Kong and its connection to China, there may be strategic reasons for Chinese entities to hold shares in HSBC. Global Operations: While HSBC has a strong presence in Asia, it is a global bank with operations in various countries around the world. Chinese entities may invest in HSBC for diversification and exposure to the global financial industry.

Shayne Heffernan