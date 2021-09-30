#crypto #bitcoin #blockchain

$BTCUSD $GBITS

“People are finished with transaction fees, exchange rates and currency devaluation”— Paul Ebeling

“How could you not love crypto? Look at the movement. Aren’t we all tired of paying all those transaction fees and exchange rates and seeing currencies in different countries be completely devalued? And watching our friends in Argentina carrying calculators around to try to purchase based on inflation rates.” — Billionaire Thoma Bravo

Mr. Bravo continued by saying that crypto is frictionless and decentralized and that young people want their own financial system.

“Crypto is just a great system. It’s frictionless. It’s decentralized. And young people want their own financial system. So it is here to stay,” he says.

Bitcoin’s underlying blockchain technology can be very powerful and better than data-based software.

Mr. Bravo is personally invested in Bitcoin.

“For me, it’s pretty simple. More people are going to use it in the future than today, and it’s going to be more established. Institutions are just beginning to go there, and once that happens, I think it will increase significantly over the years. I’m very bullish,” Mr. Bravo declared.

Notably, the underlying technology of blockchain, regardless of what protocol or what system it is building on is very powerful.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!