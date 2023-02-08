HOT NFTs: Triple Crown Jockey Club

The Definitive Guide to the Paddock Partners Ltd.👑👑👑Jockey Club

Non-Fungible Advisory Tokens

2.5 ETH

36 Advisory Tokens Each a 1 of 1 designed & created by Blake Jamieson & brought to life by Opizet

Horse

.063 ETH

3,333 Unique horses with various rarity in each with 13 of the 3,333 having 👑👑👑 that will bring with it even more utility and automatically get you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club. Funds from the mint will go towards purchasing a high-class Thoroughbred for the Derby Club.

Jockey

TBD ETH

3,333 Unique Jockey Silks with various rarity in each with 12 of the 3,333 having 👑👑👑 that will bring with it even more utility and automatically get you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club. Funds from the mint will go towards purchasing a high-class Thoroughbred for the Preakness Club.

Silks

TBD ETH

3,333 Unique Jockeys with various rarity in each with 11 of the 3,333 having 👑👑👑 that will bring with it even more utility and automatically get you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club. Funds from the mint will go towards purchasing a high-class Thoroughbred for the Belmont Club.

What The 👑👑👑 Gives you

Action, Experiences, Chances at other events

Own 1 of the 36 Advisory Tokens

36

Triple Crown Winners! The ownership initially will be 1 per wallet. These are Tokens with various roles in the community. They are rare 1 of 1’s of the Triple Crown winners, Jockeys and Owners Silks. Horse 13, Jockey 12, Silks 11. Owners of these tokens will be able and pre-mint up to 4 each of the horses, Silks & Jockeys at a determined reduced rate before they go to public.

Own 1 of the Horses

3,333

Own 1 of the 3,333 minted and have various rarity in the items itself. Owning 1 will place you into the club and gives chances at community events.

Owning 1 that has 👑👑👑 (13) out of 3,333 entitles you to more utility and automatically gets you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club.

36 with 👑👑

72 with 👑

Own 1 of the Silks

3,333

Own 1 of the 3,333 minted and have various rarity in the items itself. Owning 1 will place you into the club and gives chances at community events.

Owning 1 that has 👑👑👑 (11) out of 3,333 entitles you to more utility and automatically gets you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club.

36 with 👑👑

72 with 👑

Own 1 of the Jockeys

3,333

Own 1 of the 3,333 minted and have various rarity in the items itself. Owning 1 will place you into the club and gives chances at community events.

Owning 1 that has 👑👑👑 (12) out of 3,333 entitles you to more utility and automatically gets you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club.

36 with 👑👑

72 with 👑

Totals

3 Clubs

9,999 NFTs

36 with 👑👑👑

108 with 👑👑

216 with 👑

36 Advisory Tokens

1 Triple Crown Jockey Club

Own 1 of each Horse, Silk, Jockey

👑👑👑

Own 1 of each of the 9,999 minted and you are in three Clubs.

Owning 3 matching commons now gets you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club and increases your odds in event drawings and other special promotions like airdrops. One or more 👑 increases odds too.

Own 1 with a 👑

👑👑👑

Own 1 with a 👑 or 👑s

Owning any combination equaling 3 👑s now gets you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club. There will be some NFTs with one crown, some with two and others with three. Most will have no crowns but don’t fret three matching commons one from each club can still get you in.

Being a part of the Triple Crown Jockey Club Gives you more chances at rewards, events and more.

Being in the Triple Crown Jockey Club

👑👑👑

Own 1 matching common from each of the clubs gets you into the Triple Crown Jockey Club.

Owning one with 👑👑👑, or with 👑👑 and 1 with one 👑, or three with one 👑 There are more than a few ways to get into the Triple Crown Jockey Club. Even if you only own one common you will still have chances at rewards and events.

Being in the Triple Crown Jockey Club & Owning 1 of the 36 Advisory Tokens

👑👑👑

Owning a 1 of 1 Advisory token and being in the Triple Crown Jockey Club is the Ultimate opportunity to maximize your experience and the utility of being a part of this community.

👑👑👑

TripleCrownJockeyClub.Com