Hong Kong Economy: Sustained Growth Expected

The Financial Secretary of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, Paul Chan, delivered an optimistic projection for the Hong Kong economy in 2024. According to Chan, the economy is poised to expand further, with a growth rate ranging between 2.5 to 3.5 percent in real terms for the year.

Chan highlighted several key factors contributing to this positive outlook. Domestic cost pressures are anticipated to rise alongside the ongoing economic recovery, while external price pressures are expected to ease. He forecasted an underlying inflation rate of 1.7 percent and a headline inflation rate of 2.4 percent for the year.

Below is a table of stocks that are expected to benefit from a growing economy:

Company Stock Symbol Sector Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited HKEX Financial Services CK Hutchison Holdings Limited CKHUY Conglomerate Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited SUHJY Real Estate Tencent Holdings Limited TCEHY Technology Cathay Pacific Airways Limited CPCAY Transportation Hang Seng Bank Limited HSNGY Banking Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY Conglomerate Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited WARFY Real Estate AIA Group Limited AAGIY Insurance MTR Corporation Limited MTRJY Transportation

These companies operate in various sectors such as financial services, real estate, technology, transportation, and insurance, and are well-positioned to benefit from the economic growth and development.

The growth trajectory is supported by various factors, including increasing visitor arrivals, which are expected to drive growth in exports of travel and related services. Additionally, rising incomes among the general public will continue to bolster private consumption, further supported by government measures aimed at enhancing consumption sentiment. Fixed asset investment is also anticipated to increase in line with sustained economic growth.

Looking ahead, Chan projected an average annual real GDP growth rate of 3.2 percent from 2025 to 2028, with an underlying inflation rate averaging 2.5 percent per year. He emphasized the medium-term outlook for sustained and solid development in the Hong Kong economy.

Chan pointed out that global demand is expected to gradually recover, particularly with anticipated declines in interest rates in the United States and the eurozone in the coming years. Moreover, he highlighted China’s focus on promoting high-quality development as a significant factor providing ample growth opportunities for Hong Kong.

Knightsbridge Forecasts Bright Future

As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, Hong Kong stands out as a beacon of resilience and opportunity. With its strategic location, robust financial system, and dynamic business environment, the city is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

At Knightsbridge, we are optimistic about the future of the Hong Kong economy and believe that it will continue to thrive despite challenges. Here are several factors contributing to our positive outlook:

Strategic Location: Hong Kong’s strategic location at the heart of Asia makes it a key hub for international trade and investment. The city serves as a gateway to mainland China and is well-connected to major markets around the world, providing businesses with unparalleled access to opportunities. Strong Financial System: Hong Kong boasts a world-class financial system that is characterized by stability, transparency, and efficiency. The city’s stock exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), is one of the largest and most liquid in the world, attracting investors from across the globe. Vibrant Business Environment: Hong Kong’s business-friendly policies, low taxation, and free-market principles have long attracted multinational corporations and entrepreneurs alike. The city’s entrepreneurial spirit and culture of innovation continue to drive growth and prosperity. Infrastructure Development: Hong Kong is committed to investing in infrastructure projects to support its long-term growth and development. Initiatives such as the Hong Kong International Airport expansion and the construction of new transportation networks will enhance connectivity and facilitate economic activities. Government Support: The Hong Kong government has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting economic growth through various initiatives and policies. Measures to promote innovation and technology, attract foreign investment, and enhance the city’s competitiveness will create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

A Positive Outlook for Stocks

Amidst the evolving global economic landscape, Hong Kong stocks present an exciting opportunity for investors seeking growth and resilience. With a strong foundation, favorable market conditions, and strategic positioning, Hong Kong stocks are poised for success in the coming years.

Robust Economic Fundamentals: Hong Kong boasts a resilient economy supported by sound fundamentals. Despite global challenges, the city’s GDP continues to show steady growth, driven by diverse sectors including finance, real estate, tourism, and logistics.

The government’s proactive measures to stimulate economic recovery, coupled with ample liquidity in the financial system, provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth in the stock market. Strategic Location and Connectivity: Positioned as a gateway to mainland China and a key financial hub in Asia, Hong Kong enjoys unparalleled connectivity and access to regional markets.

The city’s strategic location facilitates trade and investment flows, making it an attractive destination for multinational corporations and investors seeking exposure to dynamic Asian markets. Resilient Financial Sector: Hong Kong’s financial sector is renowned for its stability, transparency, and efficiency. The presence of world-class financial institutions and a robust regulatory framework instills confidence among investors.

The stock market, represented by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), offers a diverse range of investment opportunities across various sectors, providing investors with ample choices for portfolio diversification. Technological Innovation and Growth Potential: Hong Kong is embracing technological innovation and digital transformation, fueling growth across emerging sectors such as fintech, biotech, and e-commerce.

The government’s initiatives to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, coupled with supportive policies and incentives, create a conducive environment for startups and technology-driven companies to thrive. Government Support and Stability: The Hong Kong government remains committed to promoting economic growth, stability, and prosperity. Pro-business policies, tax incentives, and infrastructure investments underscore the government’s dedication to fostering a conducive business environment.

The city’s strong rule of law, independent judiciary, and adherence to international standards provide a stable and predictable regulatory framework, enhancing investor confidence.

The outlook for Hong Kong stocks is undeniably positive, driven by strong economic fundamentals, strategic advantages, and government support. As global investors seek opportunities in dynamic markets, Hong Kong stands out as a beacon of stability, growth, and resilience. With its vibrant ecosystem, innovative spirit, and strategic positioning, Hong Kong stocks offer investors the potential for long-term value creation and wealth accumulation.

Shayne Heffernan