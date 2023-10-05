Thursday, October 5, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home 2023 Himalayan Glacial Lake Flood in India Kills 14, More Than 100 Missing
2023AsiaHeadline NewsLong Title PostMost PopularMust ReadShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsWater

Himalayan Glacial Lake Flood in India Kills 14, More Than 100 Missing

by Nick Tan
written by Nick Tan

A Himalayan glacial lake burst its banks in India on Wednesday, killing at least 14 people and leaving more than 100 missing, as it sent a torrent of water, mud, and rocks down a mountain valley.

The flood swept away a hydroelectric power plant and damaged another one, and also caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure in the villages of Tapovan and Raini.

Rescuers continue to search for the missing people, but they are facing difficulties due to the challenging terrain and the risk of further landslides.

The Indian government has announced a compensation package for the families of the victims and has launched an investigation into the cause of the flood.

Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs)

GLOFs are a type of natural disaster that occurs when a dam formed by a glacier or moraine collapses, releasing a large volume of water and debris.

Several factors, including climate change, heavy rainfall, and earthquakes, can cause it.

Lastly, GLOFs can be extremely destructive, and can cause widespread damage to infrastructure and communities.

The Link Between Climate Change and GLOFs

Climate change is increasing the risk of GLOFs in the Himalayas.

As the Earth’s temperature rises, glaciers are melting at an accelerated rate. This meltwater can form new glacial lakes, or increase the volume of existing lakes.

In addition, climate change is leading to more extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall can weaken the dams that hold back glacial lakes, making them more likely to collapse.

What Can Be Done to Reduce the Risk of GLOFs?

There are a number of things that can be done to reduce the risk of GLOFs, including:

  • Monitoring glacial lakes and dams for signs of instability
  • Early warning systems to alert communities of impending floods
  • Engineering measures to strengthen dams and reduce the flow of water from glacial lakes

Conclusion

The Himalayan glacial lake flood in India is a reminder of the growing threat of GLOFs in the region.

Climate change is increasing the risk of GLOFs, and it is important to take steps to reduce the risk to communities and infrastructure.

You may also like

Cook’s Stock Sale: A Signal of Confidence or Caution?

Bitcoin Building a Decentralized Society

Sovereign Individual Manifesto

This is a Financial Collapse due to Excess Money Printing, Where Do...

Gold and Silver are Buys

Stagflation the Next Issue

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Himalayan Glacial Lake Flood in India Kills 14, More Than 100 Missing
Cook’s Stock Sale: A Signal of Confidence or Caution?
Bitcoin Building a Decentralized Society

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.