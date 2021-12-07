Herd Immunity Signals the End of the Virus Chaos in the US

#immunity #virus #infection #chaos

“Herd immunity is reached when enough people in the population have recovered from a disease and have developed protective antibodies against future infection“–Paul Ebeling

Natural immunity is often overlooked in the fight against this VirusCasedemic. Until the SARS-CoV-2 virus began spreading internationally from Wuhan, China in October 2019, it was a widely recognized component of the public health goal of acquiring herd immunity.

The Mayo Clinic declares that, “As a result, the whole community becomes protected not just those who are immune.“

The Mayo Clinic’s article proceeds to discuss the perceived medical issues with pursuing “herd immunity” as a goal in the context of the Covid ‘pandemic‘.

“There are two main paths to herd immunity for COVID-19: infection and vaccines,” the article states. “Herd immunity can be reached when enough people in the population have recovered from a disease and have developed protective antibodies against future infection.“

“However, there are some major problems with relying on community infection to create herd immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19“:

Reinfection. It’s not clear how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have antibodies, you could get COVID-19 again. [Note: This is absolutely the same as vaccinated “breakthrough cases.”]

Health impact. Experts estimate that in the U.S., 70% of the population — more than 200 million people — would have to recover from COVID-19 to halt the pandemic. [We are rapidly approaching this figure, see more below.] This number of infections could lead to serious complications and millions of deaths, especially among older people and those who have existing health conditions. The health care system could quickly become overwhelmed.

Finally, the Mayo Clinic asserts that: “Herd immunity also can be reached when enough people have been vaccinated against a disease and have developed protective antibodies against future infection. Unlike the natural infection method, vaccines create immunity without causing illness or resulting complications.“

There is already a lot of provable misinformation in a basic article about “Natural Immunity.” This is not even technical scientific literature. It is a basic overview on a broad topic.

Yale Epidemiology Professor Dr. Harvey Risch asserted the following in October: “People can get infected while the vax is working fully, but they’re relatively protected from very severe outcomes, which is a good thing, by and large, for the people who take it.

“But they really need much more natural immunity from the infection going forward, in order to prevent what they’re seeing. And they need that natural immunity to combat other viruses, other strains that may be coming as well. And for longer-lasting protection, natural immunity is much longer lasting that vaxxed immunity.”

Dr. Risch is correct, more correct than Mayo.

In fact, after the “vaccines” were launched in January, it took until just August before the “booster” program was announced. This was a tacit admission of the rapidly waning efficacy of the drugs, despite Pfizer touting its vaccine as “100% effective” in preventing COVID-19 cases in 1 study.

Do not be confused or afraid as we are rapidly approaching the threshold needed to declare the Covid ‘pandemic’ “over.”

The VirusCasedemic is chaos, stay tuned…

