Hello 2021, Goodbye 2020

#HappyNewYear

“This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with China Virus chaos restrictions limiting crowds and people bidding saying Goodbye to a year to forget”— Paul Ebeling

People are Celebrating

Bangkok

People wore mask and a “2021” head bands as New Year countdown celebrations and crowded events were banned in Bangkok, Thailand. But fireworks displays still exploded over Chao Phraya River in Bangkok (pictured above)

Sydney

A reveler held “2020 Bye” signs as a few people began celebrating New Year’s Eve at the Sydney Harbor waterfront.

Australia was among the 1st nations to ring in Y 2021 because of its proximity to the International Date Line.

The Sydney Harbor fireworks display is seen over a near-empty Sydney Opera House forecourt.

In past years 1-M people crowded the harbor to watch fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge, but most watched on television as authorities urged residents to stay home this year.

New York

Coming Soon

Los Angeles

Coming Later

Have a healthy Happy New Year, Keep the Faith!