Health: Vitamin B6

“Although no RDA for Omega-3s exists, it’s recommended to eat fatty fish a minimum of 2X a wk”– Paul Ebeling

Vitamin B6 for boosting mood

Vitamin B6 helps with neurotransmitter production, and is essential for the transformation of tryptophan into serotonin, which helps to regulate mood. Vitamin B deficiency can increase the risk of depression, and studies have suggested that vitamin B6 can help reduce depression symptoms.

Serotonin is a chemical neurotransmitter found in the brain and elsewhere in the human body. It’s believed to be responsible for balancing mood and a deficiency of serotonin is associated with depression.

Research has shown that magnesium deficiency is associated with symptoms of mood disorders such as anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder. A lack of magnesium seems to reduce levels of serotonin, and magnesium has been proven to be effective in treating depression.

Although it’s rare to be a B6 deficient, research shows that many people could have a mild deficiency.

The RDA for vitamin B6 is 1.3 mg/day for adults

Where to find it: Free range poultry, tuna, salmon, shrimp, lentils, beans, spinach, carrots, bananas, sunflowers seeds and brown rice.

Omega-3s play an important role in brain and behavioral function and mood swings and depression are two major symptoms of omega-3 fatty acid deficiency. Omega-3s have also been used effectively for treating depression and bipolar disorder.

Oily fish is an excellent source of omega-3s and research has shown a significant inverse association between consumption of oily fish and prevalence of major depression and bipolar disorder.

