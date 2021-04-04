Happy Easter

#Easter

“Easter comes at a hopeful time of year, and that optimism is a great feeling to share with all of our readers” — HeffX-LTN

This is Easter

Easter is the Christian holiday celebrating the Resurrection of Christ 3 days after his Crucifixion. In Christian tradition, the Resurrection represents Christ’s victory over death and the promise of eternal life for those who follow him.

Easter always falls on a Sunday and marks the end of the 46-day preparatory season of Lent, which is significant in cultures around the world.

The exact date of Easter varies from year to year, but it typically falls during the month of April or sometimes late March. This seasonal timing gives the holiday its strong associations with Springtime and rebirth in the natural world.

Easter icons such as eggs, baby chicks, bunnies and tulips symbolize new life and renewed hope. They are powerful ideas to embrace whether you celebrate Easter for religious reasons or just because you enjoy the vibrant traditions that go along with the holiday.

Some of the history of Easter and more

The Council of Nicaea in Y 325 AD decreed that Easter should be observed on the 1st Sunday following the 1st full Moon after the Spring equinox on 21 March.

So, Easter can fall on any Sunday between 22 March and 25 April and celebrated by Roman Catholics and Protestants.

Since the 12th Century the Lenten fast has ended on Easter with meals including eggs, ham, cheeses, bread, and sweets blessed for the celebration.

Easter is full of delicious traditions such as chocolate bunnies, braided breads and painted eggs. You may be surprised to learn that many of these are inspired by the pagan festival of “Eostre,” Goddess of Spring and Fertility.

And the food!

Hot Cross Buns are a signature food of Easter and spiced with nutmeg, they are delicious! Remembering the jingle, ‘1 a penny, 2 a penny, hot cross buns’ A favorite for many Easter dinner tables including ours and occasionally a Honey w/Cardamom Baked Ham. I have super recipes for both!

But most of all this is the most memorable trip down memory lane, my friend and colleague Bruce Barren vividly recall, our Fathers buying our Mothers a fine flowered Spring frocks, matching shoes and the venerable Easter Bonnet. Plus he dressed up the Family with happy Spring clothes and we went off to Church to hear Mass, promenade and celebrate with our friends and neighbors.

We knew Easter as the “Sunday of Joy.”

Have a healthy, Happy Easter, Keep the Faith!