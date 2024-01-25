Happy Australia Day

Critics argue that celebrating on this date disregards the pain and trauma inflicted on the country’s first inhabitants. They call for a more inclusive approach, one that acknowledges both the triumphs and the injustices of our history, and there is validity in that, but it ignores the fact that the 1st White Australians didn’t arrive in the happiest of circumstances either; they arrived in chains, in the belly of a boat exiled from their homeland to an island 100s of miles away, separated forever from their loved ones. It would have been pretty traumatic for them as well. SO, how about we get over the things that did not even happen to us and just have some fun enjoying being Australian before the government tries to tax everyone to death or the police decide it is illegal to have any fun, or perhaps I pray, let it mark a new Eureka Stockade, where Australians, Black, White and Asian stand together and say enough and forge a new path for the once great Australia?

Friday, the 26th of January, is Australia Day. Under a boundless blue sky, the scent of barbecue hangs heavy in the air. Children shriek with laughter as they chase down a cricket ball on sun-drenched grass. Across the nation, beaches throng with revelers, flags flutter proudly, and a collective “Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!” reverberates through the air. It’s January 26th, Australia Day, a day steeped in national pride and remembrance.

Australia’s early population wasn’t born from sunshine and surf but forged in the grim iron of convict ships. From 1788 to 1868, over 160,000 men, women, and even children, convicted of petty crimes or political dissent in Britain, arrived in chains, forced to build a new civilization in a harsh and unfamiliar land. Their shackles branded them as outcasts, but their toil, sweat, and ingenuity, however unwilling, laid the foundation for the nation we know today. Their story, one of hardship and redemption, whispers beneath the laughter of modern Australia, reminding us of a past built on both suffering and resilience.

Australia Day is a joyful celebration of all things Australian—the laid-back spirit, the breathtaking landscapes, and the hard-fought freedoms we call our own. It’s a day to reflect on the pioneers who carved a nation from the wilderness, to remember the sacrifices made in times of war, and to demand a return of the ideals of freedom stolen by generations of government.

Families gather for barbecues overflowing with snags. Communities host events showcasing indigenous talent, sporting matches pit mates against mates, and fireworks paint the night sky with vibrant hues. It’s a day to put differences aside, to revel in the shared bond of being Australian, and to acknowledge the rich heritage that shapes our identity.

However, not everyone basks in the sun-kissed glow of Australia Day. For some political grandstanders and the climate change cult, the 26th of January represents a day for them to beat their political drum and demand changes to make the overtaxed police state even more oppressive.

The debate surrounding Australia Day is complex and multifaceted. There’s no easy answer, no one-size-fits-all solution. But there’s value in recognizing the perspectives of both sides and in understanding the joy and sorrow that intertwine on this day, as they intertwine in each life.

This Australia Day, perhaps we can celebrate with a deeper awareness and a more nuanced understanding of what it means to be Australian. Perhaps we can raise the flag while acknowledging the shadows cast by its history and the danger our politicians now represent. Perhaps we can embrace the sun-kissed beaches and backyard barbecues while also recognizing the voices calling for a more free and less taxed society.

Because ultimately, a truly Happy Australia Day is one where all Australians, regardless of their background or beliefs, feel celebrated, heard, and included in the national narrative. It’s a day where joy doesn’t come at the expense of sorrow, but where understanding paves the way for reconciliation and a more hopeful future for all.

Shayne Heffernan