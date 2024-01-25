Thursday, January 25, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAustralia Happy Australia Day
AustraliaAustraliaHeadline NewsLifestyles of the RIch and FamousLivingLuxuryMost PopularMust ReadPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan

Happy Australia Day

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Critics argue that celebrating on this date disregards the pain and trauma inflicted on the country’s first inhabitants. They call for a more inclusive approach, one that acknowledges both the triumphs and the injustices of our history, and there is validity in that, but it ignores the fact that the 1st White Australians didn’t arrive in the happiest of circumstances either; they arrived in chains, in the belly of a boat exiled from their homeland to an island 100s of miles away, separated forever from their loved ones. It would have been pretty traumatic for them as well. SO, how about we get over the things that did not even happen to us and just have some fun enjoying being Australian before the government tries to tax everyone to death or the police decide it is illegal to have any fun, or perhaps I pray, let it mark a new Eureka Stockade, where Australians, Black, White and Asian stand together and say enough and forge a new path for the once great Australia?

Friday, the 26th of January, is Australia Day. Under a boundless blue sky, the scent of barbecue hangs heavy in the air. Children shriek with laughter as they chase down a cricket ball on sun-drenched grass. Across the nation, beaches throng with revelers, flags flutter proudly, and a collective “Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!” reverberates through the air. It’s January 26th, Australia Day, a day steeped in national pride and remembrance.

Australia’s early population wasn’t born from sunshine and surf but forged in the grim iron of convict ships. From 1788 to 1868, over 160,000 men, women, and even children, convicted of petty crimes or political dissent in Britain, arrived in chains, forced to build a new civilization in a harsh and unfamiliar land. Their shackles branded them as outcasts, but their toil, sweat, and ingenuity, however unwilling, laid the foundation for the nation we know today. Their story, one of hardship and redemption, whispers beneath the laughter of modern Australia, reminding us of a past built on both suffering and resilience.

Australia Day is a joyful celebration of all things Australian—the laid-back spirit, the breathtaking landscapes, and the hard-fought freedoms we call our own. It’s a day to reflect on the pioneers who carved a nation from the wilderness, to remember the sacrifices made in times of war, and to demand a return of the ideals of freedom stolen by generations of government.

Families gather for barbecues overflowing with snags. Communities host events showcasing indigenous talent, sporting matches pit mates against mates, and fireworks paint the night sky with vibrant hues. It’s a day to put differences aside, to revel in the shared bond of being Australian, and to acknowledge the rich heritage that shapes our identity.

However, not everyone basks in the sun-kissed glow of Australia Day. For some political grandstanders and the climate change cult, the 26th of January represents a day for them to beat their political drum and demand changes to make the overtaxed police state even more oppressive.

The debate surrounding Australia Day is complex and multifaceted. There’s no easy answer, no one-size-fits-all solution. But there’s value in recognizing the perspectives of both sides and in understanding the joy and sorrow that intertwine on this day, as they intertwine in each life.

This Australia Day, perhaps we can celebrate with a deeper awareness and a more nuanced understanding of what it means to be Australian. Perhaps we can raise the flag while acknowledging the shadows cast by its history and the danger our politicians now represent. Perhaps we can embrace the sun-kissed beaches and backyard barbecues while also recognizing the voices calling for a more free and less taxed society.

Because ultimately, a truly Happy Australia Day is one where all Australians, regardless of their background or beliefs, feel celebrated, heard, and included in the national narrative. It’s a day where joy doesn’t come at the expense of sorrow, but where understanding paves the way for reconciliation and a more hopeful future for all.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Tesla Earnings is all about Elon Musk and AI

Trump Wins New Hampshire

Collective Audience $CAUD Update

Real Estate Stocks in 2024: Buy or Bust? $PLD $AMT

Aquellum: NEOM’s audacious subterranean dream

Stocks to Own if Trump Wins in 2024 $LMT $CAT $RTX $BA...

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Happy Australia Day
Tesla Earnings is all about Elon Musk and AI
Trump Wins New Hampshire

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.