Halloween: Have Fun and Play Safe

#Halloween

“You can have fun this Halloween by applying these safety tips to your activities” — Paul Ebeling

According to HealthyChildren.org, a division of the American Academy of Pediatrics (APA), there are some safety tips to follow to help ensure that the holiday with be happy and healthy:

• Think outdoors. The coronavirus is much less likely to spread outside, so enjoy trick-or-treating in small groups. If possible, include members of one or two families and keep a safe distance from others. If there is a large group gathered at a doorstep waiting for goodies, it is best to wait until the coast is clearer.

• Make individual treat packages in paper bags. If you are giving out treats, consider packaging them individually and sit outside to distribute the bundles.

• Mask up indoors. The experts at HealthyChildren.org encourage wearing a mask if the Halloween event is held indoors. “Universal masking continues to be important, since children under 12 years of age are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines,” says the APA arm. “There may be a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated children, teens, and adults at these events, and mask use reduces the risk of transmission of the COVID virus.” Encourage your children to make masks a part of their costume like a surgeon or superhero and double check they have multiple layers of breathable fabric. Never wear a costume mask over a COVID-19 face mask because it hinders breathing.

• Make sure that children wash their hands before tackling their haul, says Hanage. As always, ensure that the treats are safe for your children and not likely to trigger an existing allergy, before letting them indulge.

• Encourage family fun. Some of the safest and most memorable activities are the ones that can be done at home. Carving pumpkins and then toasting their seeds is a special treat. And for safety’s sake, use a battery-operated light instead of a candle to illuminate the pumpkin once it’s done. Making candy or caramel apples is another treasured family project. HealthyChildren.org also suggests organizing a Halloween scavenger hunt in your home or backyard using only flashlights to guide the way for an extra spooky twist.

While COVID-19 may seem like a horror movie that will not go away, you can still have fun this Halloween by applying these safety tips to your activities.

Have a safe and happy Halloween, Keep the Faith!