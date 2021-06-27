Group 3 Winner for Wandjina

Snitzel’s first $1,000,000 yearling, Wandjina, has been producing winners not only in Australia but also in Asia.

With just three crops of racing age, Wandjina can also lay claim to the likes of last season’s Group 2 winning 2YO Mamaragan, Kris Lees’ 5-times stakes placed winner of 7 in Wandabaa, the Group 2 placed pair of Express Pass and Rocky My Wand, along with black type 2YOs such as Deep Chill, Grand Scholar and Wanaroo, third on debut behind this season’s unbeaten 2YO, Tycoon Humma.

“Wandjina was the fastest two-year-old in my stable – he’s the best three-year-old in Australia…” – Gai Waterhouse

Standing at a fee of $8,800 inc. GST, Wandjina’s joins Fastnet Rock stallion, Cluster (sire of this season’s brilliant 2YO, Rocket Tiger) and first season sire, Wolf Cry, who is off to a flyer with Group 2 placed, Wolves and Doomben 5.5 length winner, General Wolffe, among his first three runners. Both Cluster and Wolf Cry stand at a fee of $6,600 inc. GST.

For further information on Wandjina, Cluster and Wolf Cry, phone Neville Murdoch on +61 418 105 706.