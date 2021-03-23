Group 1 $12M Dubai World Cup Sponsored By Emirates

Ajuste Fiscal (URU) – Uruguay’s hope cantered a lap on the dirt track this morning.

Trainer Antonio Cintra, who has been based at Meydan Racecourse with his five-strong Dubai World Cup Carnival team since December, said: “The two horses, Ajuste Fiscal and El Patriota (who runs in the UAE Derby) will continue like this until race day. They both did their last piece of fast work on Tuesday last week and we are very happy with them. Today we went from the 1200m pole, stopped at the 800m pole and just walked back.”

Ajuste Fiscal, Uruguay’s 2019 Horse of the Year, is Cintra’s first Dubai World Cup runner although the Brazilian handler has previously had runners in the UAE Derby and won the 2006 Al Shindagha Sprint on Super Saturday with Heart Alone. “He is the first Uruguayan-bred horse to compete in the Dubai World Cup and we had been planning this campaign for him since March 2019,” he said.

Capezzano (USA) – The course and distance winner was fourth behind Salute The Soldier in the Al Maktoum Challenge R2 last month. The 2020 Group 3 Firebreak Stakes winner is trained by Salem Bin Ghadayer.

Chuwa Wizard (JPN) – Chuwa Wizard hit the Meydan dirt track after 5am and cantered lightly to warm-up for tomorrow’s final gallop under his regular work rider Kota Kato.

“He is very fresh this morning and is in good condition. Jockey Keita Tosaki will ride tomorrow to breeze,” Kato said.

Gifts Of Gold (IRE) – Coming off a winning run on grass in the Red Sea Turf Handicap at the Saudi Cup last month, Gifts Of Gold breezed at Godolphin’s Al Quoz base last Thursday.

Trainer Saeed Bin Suroor, who has won a record nine Dubai World Cups, said: “We are very happy with him, he will canter for the rest of the week and we are just hoping for a good draw now.”

Great Scot (GB) – Placed third in the Saudi Cup last month, the Saudi Arabian representative breezed 1000m on Friday morning at home.

Trainer Abdullah Mishriff reported: “He shipped in from Riyadh yesterday morning, travelled fine and is settling into the quarantine centre. We breezed him over five furlongs on Friday morning and we are all very happy with him. Frankie Dettori has said he will have a sit on the horse this week ahead of racing on Saturday.”

Great Scot was hand walked today inside Dubai World Cup Quarantine and will be out on the main track on Tuesday morning.

Hypothetical (IRE) – The former John Gosden trainee made an impressive debut in Dubai for current handler, Salem Bin Ghadayer, when a three-and-a-half length winner over a mile in January this year. He continued to progress over the season and comes to the Dubai World Cup via a one-and-three-quarter length second behind Salute The Soldier on Super Saturday.

“He’s in top form and breezed last Saturday,” said Bin Ghadayer who is based at Fazza Stables. “The Jebel Ali track just didn’t suit him (when fourth in the Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile) but he’s doing well back over the 2000m and proved that on his last run. We are expecting a big run from him.”

Jesus’ Team (USA) – Shortly after 5am on Monday, 4-year-old Pegasus World Cup Invitational runner-up Jesus’ Team took a turn and a half around the Meydan dirt track with his customary draw reins and blinkers applied. Trainer Jose Francisco D’Angelo watched from the rail.

“We went to the track with him very early, because I want him to know the lights when we’re going to run,” he said. “It will be his first time running under the lights. Jesus did it perfectly. The horse is 100%. He loves Dubai, the weather, the water and the environment. I think he’s ready with that last work at Palm Meadows over seven furlongs (1400m) under his belt.”

Venezuela’s 2018 leading trainer, D’Angelo moved his tack to the USA in 2019, saddling his first local runner at Gulfstream Park during the summer of that year. In the spring of 2020, Jesus’ Team joined his stable and the pair have clocked up extensive miles ever since. Naturally, they never ventured as far as the UAE.

D’Angelo continued: “With Jesus, I’ve learned a lot about travelling all over the United States, especially in the truck. Travelling on an aeroplane is very different, but he arrived well. I liked the experience.”

Magny Cours (USA) – The André Fabre-trained Magny Cours arrived in Dubai last Friday after travelling from France via Belgium and the UK. However, despite the long travel, the 6-year-old was in fine form, as confirmed Richard Lambert, the travelling head lad of the French handler.

“He travelled really well and took the trip in his stride,” he said.

Mystic Guide (USA) – Godolphin’s Mike Stidham-trained Mystic Guide had an easy day on Monday morning, one day after blowing out 600m down the Meydan stretch. Ridden by jockey William Buick in said gallop, he will instead be piloted by Luis Saez in the big race on Saturday.

Assistant trainer Ben Trask has been in charge of the early Dubai prep of the emblazoned chestnut, a son of multiple Grade 1 winners Ghostzapper and Music Note.

“He just walked and grazed here today,” Trask said. “He came out of the work in great shape.”

Trask, a native of Southington, Ohio, who heads the Tampa Bay Downs (Florida) and Monmouth Park (New Jersey) strings of Stidham, is enjoying his first trip to Dubai and taking the pressure of Mystic Guide’s favouritism in stride.

“It’s been great to be here,” he said. “I have no complaints.”

Salute The Soldier (GER) – Saturday’s challenger represents the epitome of international racing having been foaled in Germany, initially campaigned in Britain before transferring to Bahraini Fawzi Nass to be teamed up with Dutch jockey Adrie de Vries.

The 6-year-old Sepoy gelding arrives at the big race having won the traditional Super Saturday dress rehearsal, the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge R3, having also landed the 1900m Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge R2 on his previous outing. Had the 2020 Dubai World Cup meeting gone ahead, Nass’ charge would have been among the main contenders for the Godolphin Mile, now he goes to the big race itself with a live chance.

Nass said: “We are looking forward to it and his season has gone as we had hoped, probably better! He showed last year he handled the Meydan dirt so that was not an issue but we needed to test his stamina.

“The Godolphin Mile was always an option but he has earned his place in the big race and proved he stays. His work has been good and we are very pleased with him so just hope for a reasonable draw.”

Sleepy Eyes Todd (USA) – The horse of a lifetime for trainer Miguel Angel Silva, Sleepy Eyes Todd returned to the international quarantine barn in peak order after putting in his final breeze during the second training slot.

Silva said: “He did a two-minute mile (1600m) and finished the last half a mile very strongly. He went beautifully. I really liked it. Today was the last day of working. From now on, we just wait for the big race.”

A frequent traveller, Sleepy Eyes Todd has already visited a variety of racecourses during his career and rider bookings have also changed with every track.

“He likes to travel,” Silva said. “Alexis Moreno is coming here on Wednesday, he will ride the horse for us on Saturday. (In) nearly every single race, Sleepy Eyes Todd has had a different jockey. We want somebody who knows the horse and how he likes to be ridden. Moreno just won the big race a couple of days ago in Saudi. He’s a great jockey.”

Thegreatcollection (USA) – Doug Watson’s runner has improved throughout the season to earn his place in the big race, winning the Listed Dubai Creek Mile and finishing runner-up in the first two rounds of the Al Maktoum Challenge, then fourth on Super Saturday in the third round over Saturday’s 2000m course and distance.

Watson said: “He has been in great form all season and remains so. He has earned his spot on Saturday and hopefully draws well. They should go quick which will help him and, hopefully, he will be staying on in the straight.”

Title Ready (USA) – Charles Fipke’s homebred Title Ready continued his preparation with his final pre-race breeze on Monday morning. The Dallas Stewart-trained son of More Than Ready worked 800m in company with the Doug O’Neill-trained 3-year-old Ambivalent, who goes in the UAE Derby. Assistant trainer Marcelino Jacuinde was on hand.

“We just wanted something easy in 49 or 50 seconds and that’s what we got,” Jacuinde said. “We just wanted to get some air and get a feel for the track with him. Pedro Velez was on him, who was here the last two times in Dubai and he rode him last week before we came here.

“I thought he went just the way we wanted,” he continued. “He was nice and easy. We’ll walk him tomorrow and come back to the track the next couple days.”

Jacuinde came to Dubai with Stewart’s two previous Dubai World Cup runners, Forever Unbridled (fifth, 2018) and Seeking the Soul (eighth, 2019).