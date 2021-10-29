9.6 C
Graystone Company Purchases Additional S19j Pros For Its Bitcoin Mining Operation

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) is pleased to announce the execution of a purchase order for bitcoin mining equipment. The initial purchase order was paid for on 10/28/2021 and consists of 10 unit of S19j Pro (100 TH/S) machines. This new equipment is scheduled for December delivery and is expected to be installed in January 2022. Within the next 30 days, the Company plans to purchase additional units.

The Company has reached an agreement with a new hosting facility, where the new units will be installed. The cost to host the units is approximately $185 per unit per month. Due to extremely high demand, we are planning to dedicate some of the equipment and space we have acquired to subleasing to 3rd party clients. This business model will provide supplemental revenue in addition to mining BTC for ourselves.

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

Graystone Company operates two divisions:  A Bitcoin BTC mining operation and a Wellness, Longevity and Anti-Aging product line.  The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTC: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com
Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco  
Graystone Mining Twitter: https://twitter.com/Graystonemining  

 *Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs.  You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

