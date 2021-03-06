Good Friend and Acclaimed Chef David Slay, Declared Best of the Fine Dining Chefs in Los Angeles for 2021

#Slay #chef #dining

“We are honored to include David Slay and his restaurant SLAY Steak + Fish Houses into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed 5 yrs ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California. BoLAA celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” says Ms. DeRose.

The SLAY Steak + Fish House features grass-fed beef, sustainable seafood and multiple vegan options, and its vegetables and produce are from its own Organic garden.

Chef David Slay enjoys a well-earned reputation as 1 of the most professional and hardworking chefs in the hospitality business.

In Y 2017, Chef Slay leveraged his success in the dining industry into winemaking and founded Slay Estate and Vineyard set in the Santa Barbara wine country’s prestigious Sta. Rita Hills AVA.

Chef Slay brings his meticulous attention to detail and focus on personable service from his work at Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California to the art of managing a vineyard, creating super wine blends, responsible farming, and putting on terrific events.

David Slay took over 2 yrs preparing the Slay Estate and worked hand-in-hand with vineyard managers and workers on all details, which 1 immediately notices on arrival.

At his restaurants, David will be seen watching over the staff of sous chefs, pastry chefs and bakers and visiting diners at their tables. That same dedication forms the foundation of the Slay Estate and Vineyard and its dedicated vineyard workers.

David Slay is a 3rd generation restaurateur, his journey to Slay Vineyard started early in St. Louis Missouri, as he began his training 11 anni in his father’s kitchen. He apprenticed with classically trained European chefs in Las Vegas when he was 17, and at 20 opened his 1st restaurant, a 26 seat French café with no liquor license, due to the fact he was not old enough to get one.

He then apprenticed with 2-star Michelin chef Gerard Vie at Tros Marches in Versailles and A. Beauvillier Restaurant in Paris with famed chef Marc Angel.

Then he became the chef-owner of several popular fine dining restaurants in his hometown before decamping to Southern California where he began with La Veranda in Beverly Hills, the renowned California/European-style bistro he founded in Y 1989. La Veranda was recognized as one of the “Best Gold Medal Restaurants in the United States” and Los Angeles Magazine included David Slay on a list of “300 Reasons Not to Pack Up and Leave LA”.

Today, Chef Slay runs 2 very successful Orange County restaurants: Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante. Both restaurants are consistently among the top-rated restaurants in Zagat, and il garage was recently named a Top Italian restaurants in Southern California by Orange County Register.

Plus, he just opened 2 new restaurants in Manhattan Beach, California: Slay Steak + Fish House and Slay Italian Kitchen.

Stop in to 1 of Chef Slay’s fine restaurants and/or his Santa Barbra winery, and if you meet him tell him I said Hello.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively