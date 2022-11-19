GLOBAL GOLD CONVENTION 2022 Dubai

GLOBAL GOLD CONVENTION 2022 is a high level International event attended by Diplomats, Ministers, top Industry Leaders from gold mines, refineries, jewelers, traders, import export companies from UAE and across the world.

UAE to become the world’s Integrated Global Gold Marketplace

IBMC UAE holds the region’s largest hybrid Global Gold Convention in Dubai on November 22, 2022

More than 100 countries participating in the Conclave at Armani, BurjKhalifa, Dubai

UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry and International Chamber of Commerce join hands with IBMC to organise the Convention

Ministers, diplomats, regulators, top industry leaders, gold mines, refineries, jewellers, traders, import export companies from across the world

Dubai will be hosting the 4th Global Gold Convention 2022 at Armani Hotel, BurjKhalifa, on November 22, 2022 with the theme ‘Making UAE the Integrated Global Gold Marketplace’.

Global Gold Convention 2022 has been designed as the region’s largest hybrid event for participation by more than 100 countries, ministers, diplomats, regulators, top industry leaders, gold mines, refineries, jewellers, traders, import export companies from across the world.

Organised by IBMC Financial Professionals and co-organised by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (UAE Chambers) and the International Chamber of Commerce, UAE, the Convention will have dedicated industry sessions, such as Diplomatic Conclaves, that will provide the participants meaningful insights on the latest developments, trends, challenges, regulatory developments, government policies and suggestions to chart business strategies.

The primary objective of the event is to showcase the entire gamut of Gold trade and business activities in UAE and explore potential opportunities available to Gold businesses based in different continents. With greater focus on diversification of the business in the country and the region, the gold industry will have a greater role to play in the non-oil business in the UAE. This initiative will provide even greater support to Gold mines, exporters and traders to explore UAE business and trade opportunities. With expected industry-wide participation, the conference is expected to act as a catalyst to trigger discussion on potential Joint ventures opportunities.

“GLOBAL GOLD CONVENTION 2022” will be a unique single platform connecting Ministers, Diplomats, Mining Companies, Traders, Fund Houses, Investors and other gold industry players.

Key Advantages of Participating in the Global Gold Convention Event 2022

This event will provide wide range of networking opportunities amongst UAE and other countries where by the Global Business Community can look into start their Gold Business in UAE.

This event will extend a base platform which will help you to interact with varied market participants which are inclusive of Gold Importers,Exporters,Refiners,Miners,Vault Operators, Banking Channels, Exchange Houses, Regulatory Authorities & more.

To provide more clarity with the process and procedures which will help the participants to initiate their gold business connecting regulated exchanges and vault services

To interact with experts from Blockchain, AI and IOT and identify the new trends and opportunities in Gold Industry driven by technology.

PROGRAMME OUTLINE:

8.00 am : Registration, Welcome & Reception 8.30 am : Welcome Address 8.40 am Presentation— UAE The Integrated Global Gold Marketplace 9.00 am : Special Industry Address — Global Gold Industry—An Overview and Prospects 9.20 am : Keynote Address & Inaugural Speech GLOBAL GOLD CONVENTION 2022 Inauguration Honoring Ceremony MoU Signing Ceremony 9.40 am : IBMC Chairman’s Address 9.45 am : Special Address from UAE 9.55 am Diplomatic Conclave —1 10.45 am : Special Address from UAE 10.55 am Diplomatic Conclave — 2

11.45 am : Gold Industry Conclave— 1 – POST EXPO – How Global Gold Industry evolving and Major initiatives from UAE 12.30 pm : MEET THE INDUSTRY LEADERS—Face-to-face Industry Networks Business Lounge Meetings B2G Meetings & Letter of Intent (Lol) Signing B2B Meetings & Letter of Intent (Lol) Signing (Lunch) 2.00 pm : Gold Industry Conclave— 2 — Best Industry Practices — A Global Perspective 2.45 pm : Gold Industry Conclave— 3 — Gold Import & Export Challenges& Solutions 4.15 pm : Gold Industry Conclave— 4 — Gold Jewellery & Retail Business New Realities 5.00 pm : MEET THE INDUSTRY LEADERS— Face-to-face Industry Networks Business Lounge Meetings BOG Meetings & Letter of Intent (Lol) Signing B2B Meetings & Letter of Intent (Lol) Signing (Hi-Tea)

MAJLIS VIP MEATING & COUNTRY WISE BUSINESS LOUNGE MEETINGS

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What’s Global Gold Convention 2022?

Objectives:

The primary objective of GGC 2022 is bring together all associated with Gold Industry on a platform to showcase the entire gamut of Gold trade and business activities in the UAE and enable participants to explore potential opportunities available globally in Gold businesses by connecting the UAE as a major hub.

With greater focus on diversification of the economy in the UAE and the region, gold industry will have a greater role to play in the non-oil business. This initiative will provide even greater support to global gold mines, exporters and traders to explore UAE business and trade opportunities.

With industry-wide participation, the Convention is expected to act as a catalyst to trigger discussion on potential Joint venture opportunities.

Participation:

Sessions and Panel discussions

IBMC will be fielding ministers, diplomats, industry leaders and experts in dedicated panel discussions to deliberate on various issues related to Gold Trade.

Focus on retail

A dedicated session will be held with participation by gold retail industry stalwarts, jewellers and allied businesses to discuss the opportunities, challenges and solutions.

New initiatives:

IBMC will unveil SME Economy e-Marketplace Trade Flow Platform for Secured Gold Business (IBMC’s SME Economy e-Marketplace Trade Flow, benefit to participants which includes Sellers, Buyers and Investors, IBMC’s special service to help MSMEs and SMEs to diversify to Gold Industry and to derive maximum benefits from secured gold business, sourcing funds, insurance protection, joint venture opportunities, legal services, etc.)

Gold Industry White Paper 4th Edition:

IBMC’s Research Wing will be preparing a Gold Industry White Paper 4th Edition by incorporating new developments in the gold industry, the views of the expert panels, participants and officials as an authentic document to present to Authorities of UAE and to the respective participating Countries.

Each Participant can also be a part of the Industry White Paper Report. Survey Questions will be distributed to each participant.

Benefits to participants:

Learn New Opportunities in Gold Industry for Business & Investments

Learn Non-oil Sector Diversification Projects incorporated

Post Covid-19 Industry Importance

UAE – becoming the GLOBAL HUB for GOLD TRADE

Who can participate and what are their benefits?

Business Class

GGC 2022programmes are structured to enable participants learn new opportunities in gold industry and for business expansion scopes and investments.

Investors (Retail & HNIs)

Showcasing opportunities to identify investment avenues, gold deposit programs, gold savings schemes, gold wallets, Shariah-compliant gold products

Fund Houses

Meet HNI investors to get mandate to manage funds, opportunity to offer new asset classes, include gold investments in portfolios

Bullion Dealers

Get opportunity to learn about digital gold market, easy fund flow, etc.

Gold Mining Companies

Can identify working partners, business partners, joint venture partners, to enter to deals for offtake of nuggets, deal with refiners, with IBMC functioning as intermediary.

Importers / Exporters

Address issues hindering trade, learn about new regulations, protection tools, logistics service providers, warehousing, vaults and financing.

Gold Ornament Factories & Manufactures

Identify new markets, new frontiers, changing trends, explore ways to source from mines and refiners, and changing trends

Gold Refineries

Identify trusted clients, address legal issues, sourcing from mines, quality assurance and certification

Jewelers

Connect with customers and retailers, hedging opportunities, new trends in market, direct sourcing of gold bars, connecting with manufacturers and designers

For all participants:

Insights from experts, industry leaders and top officials will help participants chart their businesses ahead. Industry trends will be discussed so that the participants will be equipped to formulate their business strategies.

Areas of discussion: Gold trade trends, opportunities in mining, refining, strategic alliances, joint ventures, investment scope, sourcing, government policies.

Networking with top ministers, diplomats, industry leaders to know first-hand information on possible legislation, policy changes, that will affect, both positively and negatively, the gold industry.

Benefits to sponsors:

How to get Tickets for Participating Virtually and Physically

IBMC International DMCC, 107, 1st Floor, Al Manara Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, P O Box: 119435, Dubai, UAE,

DMCC Building 2,20-09-12, Jewellery&Gemplex, Sheikh Zayed Road, P O Box: 119435, Dubai, UAE,

Email: [email protected], Web: www.ibmcglobal.com