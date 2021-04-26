GBITS Now on Pancakeswap

GBITS are now Trading on Pancakeswap

GBIT, just re-launched after a deal with Knightsbridge. GBIT owners are given a vote on the Exchange matters as well as participating in the new coins/token generated within the Knightsbridge Ecosystem, great for the owner and develops a strong Exchange community creating multi-level partnerships and deep interactivity 100% Community Driven.

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that let you trade, earn and win tokens.

It’s fast, cheap, and anyone can use it.

It’s also got pancakes and rabbits.

Features

↔️ Trade

The exchange is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain.

💸 Earn

On top of that, you can earn CAKE with yield farms, earn CAKE with Staking, and earn even more tokens with Syrup pools.

🎲 Win

Win big with the PancakeSwap Lottery!

Why Binance Smart Chain (BSC)?

In very simple terms, why would we want to drive a slower car that costs more to run? We’re all about gamification, so we want to maximize the feedback loop of earning, staking, and earning again: BSC’s superior speed and much (much much) lower transaction fees let us do this.

While BSC might not have the level of adoption Ethereum does at current, we believe in Binance’s ability and drive to get it mighty close in the foreseeable future.

Faster. Cheaper. Sold.

Now get flipping! 🐰 🥞

GBIT Ecosystem

ROI, Appreciation, Limited Supply



DeFi is a the high growth end of the Crypto world, the promise of huge returns leading to failure, resurrection and failure in an endless cycle, not at GBIT we control a total of 10 very different Cryptocurrencies, they are launched in turn as we take concept to proof of concept and then to market.

Limited Supply

5m only, no more ever, impossible to expand. 5m set in stone for all eternity.

Continued Growth of Governed Coins

GBIT has 10 different Cryptocurrencies and is building more to meet the needs of a changing world, this continued expansion creates the ROI and Appreciation for GBIT.

Tokenomics

Total Supply: 5,000,000 Funding of Development: 1,000,000 Fair Launch Supply: 4,000,000

GBIT Protocol

GBIT is the Central Bank of our Ecosystem Fees all Cryptos = redistributed to all existing holders New Cryptos = Auto-Distribution of 5% of Total Tokens