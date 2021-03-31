GBIT to Govern Budcoin

Budcoin has built the ultimate Marijuana cryptocurrency and is now calling on expressions of interest for the purchase or partnering of the digital currency.

BudCoin has been built to be a prime transactional unit for the Marijuana states in the USA that allow for recreational usage and medical usage.

BudCoin have now been taken-over by Hope who have installed GBIT as the Governance Token. The Governance Token is GBIT, just re-launched after a deal with Knightsbridge. GBIT owners are given a vote on the Exchange matters as well as participating in the new coins/token generated within the Knightsbridge Ecosystem, great for the owner and develops a strong Exchange community creating multi-level partnerships and deep interactivity 100% Community Driven. GBIT is already listed on Coin Market, in Google and trades on Forkdelta and the Knightsbridge Exchange.

The Reserve Crypto of Non Politicized Money

With a limited number of Tokens in an unminable environment and built of the smart contract model it is a Crytocurrency than can be tailored to become the base of any licensed grower or retailer.

Hand in hand with true capitalism we bring true democracy, 1 Token 1 Vote this will ensure the future for GBiT for an eternity.

The global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 24.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2021 to 2028. One of the major factors fueling the market growth is the expanding demand for legal marijuana owing to the growing number of legal cannabis countries. Owing to the recent legalizations in different countries, the use of medical marijuana for various aliments is gaining momentum worldwide.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 91.1% in 2020. The growth of the regional market has been supported by enlightened government regulations and the legalization of marijuana for medical as well as adult (recreational) use, partially in the U.S. and Canada. The presence of key marijuana cultivators and manufacturers in the region, the legalization of marijuana for adult use, increasing retail sales, and geographical expansion of retail stores are some other factors driving the regional market.

Other promising markets for marijuana are Australia, the U.K., Mexico, Germany, Colombia, and Israel. These countries have started indigenous production, and therefore these countries are secondary markets expected to become viable in the coming years. Furthermore, the market demand is expected to surge rapidly due to changes in government policies. Several new startups are venturing in the research & development and manufacturing of cannabis. The number of applications for which marijuana is prescribed is expected to increase, thereby opening up new revenue channels for the players in various countries. This eventually is expected to influence the growth of the market.