GALLERY CURU 1st EXHIBITION MHAK “POP TIDE”

GALLERY CURU’s OPENNING EXHIBITION will be presented by MHAK as MASAHIRO AKUTAGAWA.

Born 1981 in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima, Japan. GALLEY CURUʻs first exhibition will feature painter/artist MHAK, who mainly creates murals based on the theme of “coexistence with living space”.

MHAK has created a unique style of curved lines and repetition, and has created numerous interior murals for private residences, restaurants, hotel rooms, etc. He has also created numerous exterior murals for stores such as Leviʻs® HARAJUKU, RVCA SHIBUYA, etc. He has also provided artwork for global companies and street brands such as adidas, Fender, THE NORTH FACE and Mercedes-Benz.

In 2017, he collaborated with adidas Skateboarding on a global collection of signature shoes bearing his name.

MHAK is one of the most notable artists of the moment.

MHAK pursues a unique creative style that focuses on abstract expression based on the theme of ” coexist with living environment” in which the painting is considered as part of the interior.

He has exhibited his works in various cities around the world, including the U.S., Australia, Italy, and Argentina, and is active worldwide in a variety of genres, including exterior painting for global corporations, collaborations with domestic and international companies, and artwork for street brands.

In July 2023, MHAK, a world-class Japanese artist, will decorate the space of GALLERY CURU.

Bangkok’s Modern Art Scene: A Thriving Hub for Creativity

Bangkok is a city that is constantly evolving, and its modern art scene is no exception. In recent years, the city has seen a surge in interest in contemporary art, with new galleries and museums opening up all the time.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the growth of Bangkok’s modern art scene. One is the city’s increasing economic prosperity. As Bangkok has become more affluent, there has been more disposable income available for people to spend on art.

Another factor is the city’s growing population of young people. Bangkok is home to a large and vibrant youth culture, and many young people are interested in contemporary art. This has created a demand for new and exciting art experiences, which has led to the opening of new galleries and museums.

The Bangkok modern art scene is also benefiting from the city’s increasing openness to the outside world. In recent years, there have been more international exhibitions and art fairs held in Bangkok, which has exposed Thai artists to new trends and ideas. This has helped to keep the city’s art scene fresh and dynamic.

GALLERY CURU

WAREHOUSE 30,

Charoen Krung 30,Charoen Krung Road,

Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500

GOOGLE MAP

Shayne Heffernan