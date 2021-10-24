West Realm Shires Services Inc. (“FTX US” or “the Company”), a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of the “You In, Miami?” campaign (“the Campaign”). As part of the campaign, FTX US announced Udonis Haslem, 3-time World Champion Miami HEAT legend and staple of the Miami community, has joined as the newest official ambassador for the Company.

The “You In, Miami?” campaign demonstrates the Company’s commitment to supporting the people of greater Miami and the city’s movement to become the crypto hub of the United States. FTX US has partnered with Udonis for the Campaign because he is the embodiment of the Miami HEAT, the city of Miami and a strong voice in the community.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX US, commented on today’s news, “Miami is a growing home of the cryptocurrency industry in the United States. We are looking to integrate ourselves into the fabric of this community in order to not only best support the local crypto movement, but all of the diverse cultural and economic enterprises that make Miami unique. Given his commitment to the Miami HEAT and the city as a whole, partnering with Udonis Haslem was an obvious choice. We are looking forward to working alongside him to serve the community and further our efforts to make crypto more accessible to any audience in the US.”

FTX US will be the “Game Night Sponsor” for opening night on Thursday, October 21st at FTX Arena and will be offering all fans in attendance a one-of-a-kind experience. Each fan will receive a “YOU IN, MIAMI?” t-shirt with a scannable QR code on the back. This QR code gives fans in the arena access to a limited-edition Opening Night FTX Arena NFT that can be redeemed through the FTX US NFT Marketplace. Additional details on further game night promotions around the Campaign to follow.

The “You in, Miami?” campaign can be seen here: https://f.io/SID6ENsE.

The launch video will air during the HEAT’s opening game and will initiate the Campaign, which will be rolled out throughout the entire city of Miami. FTX US will work closely with Mr. Haslem to promote crypto and FTX US within the greater Miami area.

“After meeting with the FTX team in June, it became apparent to me that our charitable goals and commitment to the people of Miami were perfectly aligned,” added Mr. Haslem. “I’m excited to share my community with FTX and work alongside them to increase awareness of cryptocurrency, while also supporting those who I consider to be part of my family, the citizens of Miami. The only thing left to do is ask, you in, Miami?”

Since acquiring the naming rights to the Miami HEAT’s arena, FTX has been working to put down deep roots in the local community. The Miami area is the home to the FTX Foundation Hackathon, where local school children can enter to win up to $1 million for a charity they partner with or develop to improve mental or physical health.

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Its mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US and international traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and to become the market leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange by volume within the next two years.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/