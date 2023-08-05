This September, Sotheby’s will present Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the public and private realm of a global icon.

Mercury was a larger-than-life figure who left a lasting legacy on the music world. He was a gifted singer, songwriter, and performer, and he helped to redefine the role of the frontman in rock music. His flamboyant stage persona and his four-octave vocal range made him one of the most iconic performers of all time.

Mercury’s death from AIDS in 1991 was a major loss to the music world. However, his music continues to inspire and entertain people all over the world. He is considered one of the greatest singers of all time, and his music will continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.

A world-renowned rock superstar, away from the stage Freddie Mercury was a deeply educated collector. Across six auctions, Sotheby’s reflects Freddie Mercury’s kaleidoscopic world of style and quality, spanning art, fashion, musical instruments, personal papers, possessions and photographs, furniture, and jewels, accrued over the course of fifty years.

This collection has been meticulously preserved at his beloved home at Garden Lodge for over three decades and displays a quality and diversity of works that are a testament not only to his manifold passions, but innate style, accomplished artistry, and brilliant mind.

The series of auctions is preceded by a month-long public exhibition which will immerse visitors in Freddie’s world, in a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing full access to some of the most exciting and rare examples of artefacts from a true legend of the 20th century.

10 facts about Freddie Mercury:

His real name was Farrokh Bulsara. He was born in Zanzibar, which was then a British protectorate. He moved to England with his family in 1964. He formed the band Queen in 1970. He was known for his flamboyant stage persona and his four-octave vocal range. He wrote some of Queen’s most iconic songs, including “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.” He was diagnosed with AIDS in 1987. He died on November 24, 1991, at the age of 45. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. His music continues to be enjoyed by people all over the world.

Here are some other interesting facts about Freddie Mercury:

He was a self-taught artist and designed the Queen logo.

He was a ballet dancer in his youth.

He was a vegetarian.

He was a collector of art, including works by Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali.

He was a passionate advocate for AIDS awareness and prevention.

Mercury was a complex and multifaceted individual, and his life and work continue to inspire people all over the world. He was a true original, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

Shayne Heffernan