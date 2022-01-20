For Global Citizens, Home is Where They ‘Hang Their Hats’

#home #travel #travelers #luxury #yacht #lifestyle #adventure

“Owning a yacht and leading a global lifestyle is the ultimate goal of many of the world’s financially independent professionals with a thirst for adventure” — Paul Ebeling

While the superyacht has traditionally been seen as the ultimate in luxury international vacation homes, the private residence ship is now in the running to reign supreme. It makes it easier than ever to enjoy a super luxe global lifestyle, but without the hassles that come along with crew and yacht maintenance.

The Big Q: What makes living on a boat so appealing?

The Big A: A lot!

“Living in a community of global citizens means travelling the world with like-minded friends. Having a luxury vacation home on board a ship is the easiest way to see the entire planet. Wake up to a new view every week. Unpack once and you’re home everywhere in the world,” says consultant Katie Drew-Jensen

Super residential ships offer residential floor plans and amenities to accommodate remote working executives and entrepreneurs, many of whom have families. The ship has extensive business facilities and a world schooling youth education program on board.

“We’ve seen an acceleration in sales as people reassess what they really want out of work and family life. They don’t want to put their dreams on hold any longer. We offer them something extraordinary, to become true global citizens while maintaining all the comforts of home,” Ms. Drew-Jensen added.

While some prefer the privacy of a superyacht, private residence ships have more extensive amenities, such as golf simulators, racquet sports, pools, spas, fitness decks, medical clinics and much more; but according to Storylines, one of the main differences is the built-in community of travel companions.

It has been proven that having a sense of community is essential to well-being, and it is even more vital when constantly on the move.

It is easy to understand the appeal in having a home and community to come back to after exploring a remote island in the Maldives, or a safari in Tanzania.

A home base eliminates that feeling of unsettledness that can come with global travel. The other main appeal is in the ease of travel; from itinerary, navigation, meals, entertainment, housekeeping, visas, maintenance – everything is taken care of. The hardest decision residents on private ships have to make on any given day is deciding between staying aboard for some leisure time at the spa or going ashore to take in the local culture.

There is a strong focus on health, wellness and an active lifestyle.

The extensive amenities include a lap pool, fitness facilities, steam room, sauna, and an open air fitness deck with a running track, pickleball court and yoga classes. The ship is designed for its community to truly live their best life in their most optimal state of health while enjoying outstanding views of the entire world.

The lifestyle is all about enabling global travelers to live healthier, happier and longer lives. When people are fulfilling their life’s dream and they are surrounded by good food, an active lifestyle, and a close-knit community… those are the key ingredients to a successful life.

A Key element to this lifestyle is time, with a leisurely pace of travel. Global citizens can take their time to immerse themselves in local cultures and meet new people from around the world.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!