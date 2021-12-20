First Lady Melania Trump (45) Enters the NFT World

#Melania #Trump #NFT #Solana #blockchain #children #fostercare

$SOL1USD

“In an announcement last wk, Mrs. Trump says she plans to release NFTs built on the Solana blockchain at regular intervals through her website“–Paul Ebeling

Mrs. Trump’s 1st NFT, titled “Melania’s Vision,” is available for purchase until 31December and will cost 1 SOL1. It includes an audio recording from the First Lady.

Solana’s native asset, is trading at $177,74 at time of writing and is off 2.27% in the past 24 hrs.

Mrs. Trump’s NFT platform plans to host an auction in January with digital artwork, physical artwork, and “a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.”

A portion of the platform’s proceeds will be directed to assist children aging out of the foster care system by providing resources to help them in the fields of computer science and technology, according to the announcement.

Mrs. Trump said in here announcement, “I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative.

Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

Have a happy, prosperous Christmas season, Keep the Faith!