First 3D Printed NFT Art Collection

The First 3D Printed Tactile Art collection is composed of interactive GLB digital files with unlockable content of the physical 3D printed object, 3D paintings on canvas and more. GLB is a 3D file format used in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), that can be converted to STL for 3D printing.

The abstract shapes were created using custom 3D software, generative AI, parametric design and were embedded in the artist’s 3D printed Liquid metal Ford Torino and 3D printed Camaro projects.

3D Printed Camaro hood Parametric design Symmetric Exoskeleton 65 inches x 60 inches x nted Cam

Pandemic Shield -1000 3D Printed Face Shields Generative design Functional -Nonfunctional Wearable art Made with Renewable Sugar Cane PLA Bioplastic- 3D printed fused deposition modeling (FDM) 100 inches x 84 inches x 4.5 inches

Part of the collection are NFTs images of the actual G-code (numerical control (NC) programming language) of the 3D printed shapes. This opens up a dialog about the complexity of 3D printed NFT that includes the actual image, the STL, OBJ or 3MF format and the G-code.

3D printing open-source became accessible around the same time with Bitcoin and Etherum which are also open-source. The artist Ioan Florea first encounter with blockchain technology was in 2014-2015 when he exhibited 3D printed cars during Inside Bitcoin-Inside 3D Printing Show.

Ioan Florea’s art is based on conceptual blending and open source technologies adding NFT as an artistic tool. He is using custom modified robots and large scale 3D printers.

Joseph Beuys statement “everybody is an artist” becomes reality in our digital culture. Uploading an NFT becomes a creative act.

“NFT Non-fungible token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other digital files. Access to any copy of the original file, however, is not restricted to the buyer of the NFT. While copies of these digital items are available for anyone to obtain, NFTs are tracked on blockchains to provide the owner with a proof of ownership that is separate from copyright. (Wikipedia)”

“In my art I create a bridge between the virtual world and real world adding to the visual perception a tactile interaction by touching the abstract code and algorithm and holding them with your hands.”

Ioan Florea is the creator of the first 3D printed house in US 2014.

Also recently the artist created using 1000 3D printed face shields the Pandemic Shield that plans to auction for charity to help fight Covid-19.

