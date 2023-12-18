Monday, December 18, 2023
Finding Winning Stocks in a Market on the Rise $MSFT $SNOW $AMZN

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Investing can be daunting, especially when choosing the right stocks. Forget gambling on hunches – the KNIGHTSBRIDGE system offers a proven strategy for consistent gains.

Despite economic worries and the Fed’s tightening grasp, the market has defied expectations in 2023. Indexes are roaring back, fueled by signs of a Fed pivot and the fading shadow of the Ukraine conflict. It’s a prime time for smart investors to make their move.

The KNIGHTSBRIDGE System: Your Key to Unlocking High-Performing Stocks

With thousands of stocks out there, finding the winners isn’t easy. KNIGHTSBRIDGE cuts through the noise, focusing on:

  • Strong recent growth: Look for companies with at least 25% annual and quarterly earnings growth.
  • Game-changing innovation: Invest in companies with revolutionary products or services.
  • High-potential newcomers: Consider not-yet-profitable companies with explosive revenue growth, often recent IPOs.

KNIGHTSBRIDGE has a track record of outperforming the market, leading to exceptional returns over time. But there’s more to the story:

  • Monitor supply and demand: Keep an eye on the stock’s trading volume and focus on leading players in strong industries.
  • Seek institutional backing: Look for stocks with strong support from investment firms.
  • Chart your course to entry: Use charts to identify proper entry points, like breakouts from bases.

Remember, even the best stocks follow the market’s direction. Invest when the market is trending up and move to cash when it corrects.

Top Stocks to Buy or Watch Now:

  • Microsoft (MSFT): A tech giant with impressive AI initiatives and solid financials.
  • Nvidia (NVDA): The leader in AI chips, boasting exceptional growth and a recent AI chip launch.
  • Amazon (AMZN): The e-commerce titan with a strong cloud business and investments in generative AI.
  • Snowflake (SNOW): A rapidly growing data analytics company with triple-digit earnings growth.
  • Steel Dynamics (STLD): A steel producer benefiting from rising prices and a potential economic soft landing.

These stocks all boast impressive strengths and relative outperformance. But remember, even with the market in a confirmed uptrend, stay vigilant. Sell any stock that drops 7-8% from your purchase price or breaks below key moving averages.

Headline risks like inflation and geopolitical tensions still lurk. Be prepared to adapt your strategy as needed.

With a smart approach and the right tools, you can navigate the market and unlock consistent gains. KNIGHTSBRIDGE and these top picks can be your compass on this journey.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

