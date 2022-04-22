Finance Blocks $FBX a Crypto Worth Holding

Finance Blocks provides a suite of fintech services focused on improving credit access, transparency, and financial inclusion for the underserved and unbanked global population. After seeing decades-long struggle of rural-dwellers in LMIC regions for the acquisition of credits for sustaining their short and long-term livelihoods, the founders of Finance Blocks joined forces with like-minded corporate savants from across the world for the creation of a micro-banking solution which is built on the Blockchain platform targeting the stumbling blocks that impede the liberal flow of finances in rural areas.

The platform connects seamlessly with national identity systems and extends a secure repository for user identification data on the Blockchain.

Global economic empowerment entails equitable access to financial opportunities. Developed nations have robust fiscal infrastructures with large-scale micro/macro finance programs that ceaselessly assist in extensive generation of economic opportunities promptly. In undeveloped nations, especially rural areas, financial opportunities do not have the same availability.

FBX is coming to Knights but is now trading on MEXC

Legal Name:

Finance Blocks, Inc

Headquarters:

Los Angeles, California, United States

Founding Date:

2020

No. of Employees:

41 to 60

Core Team:1.

Jake Seltzer

Co-Founder and CEO2.

Kunal Karani

Co-Founder and COO3.

Najeeb Zaidi

Chief Strategy Officer4.

Ayush Shukla

Chief Technology Officer5.

Hal Gassenheimer

Chief Financial Officer