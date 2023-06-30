Fidelity Files for Bitcoin ETF After BlackRock

Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s largest asset managers with over $10 trillion in assets under management, has filed for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The filing comes just two weeks after BlackRock, another major asset manager, filed for its own spot bitcoin ETF.

Fidelity’s filing is significant because it is the first time that a major asset manager has filed for a spot bitcoin ETF in the United States. Spot bitcoin ETFs track the price of bitcoin directly, rather than through derivatives. This makes them more attractive to investors who want to gain exposure to the underlying asset.

The filing by Fidelity and BlackRock is a sign that the institutional investment community is increasingly warming to bitcoin. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in bitcoin from institutional investors, such as hedge funds and pension funds. This interest has been driven by a number of factors, including the increasing acceptance of bitcoin by major financial institutions, the growing volatility of the traditional financial markets, and the potential for bitcoin to provide diversification benefits.

The launch of a spot bitcoin ETF in the United States would be a major milestone for the bitcoin industry. It would make it easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to bitcoin, and it could lead to increased investment in the cryptocurrency.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is a financial services company that provides a variety of investment products and services to individuals, institutions, and businesses. The company was founded in 1946 by Edward C. Johnson II and has since grown to become one of the largest asset managers in the world.

Fidelity offers a wide range of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers a variety of investment services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, and financial planning.

Fidelity is a well-respected company with a long history of providing its clients with quality investment products and services. The company is also known for its strong commitment to customer service.

Why Fidelity is Filing for a Bitcoin ETF

Fidelity has filed for a bitcoin ETF for a number of reasons. First, the company believes that bitcoin is a legitimate asset class with the potential to provide diversification benefits to investors. Second, Fidelity sees a growing demand for bitcoin from its clients. Third, Fidelity believes that the regulatory environment for bitcoin ETFs is becoming more favorable.

In a recent interview, Fidelity’s Head of Digital Assets Tom Jessop said that the company believes that bitcoin is “a more mature asset class than it was a few years ago.” He also said that Fidelity has seen “a lot of interest from our clients” in bitcoin ETFs.

The regulatory environment for bitcoin ETFs is also becoming more favorable. In 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first bitcoin futures ETF. This was a major step forward for the bitcoin industry, and it paved the way for the potential approval of spot bitcoin ETFs.

Benefits of Investing in Bitcoin

There are a number of benefits to investing in bitcoin. First, bitcoin is a unique asset class that has the potential to provide diversification benefits to investors. Second, bitcoin is a scarce asset with a limited supply, which could make it a good hedge against inflation. Third, bitcoin is a global asset that can be traded 24/7, which gives investors the flexibility to trade whenever they want.

