Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Periodic Report on its Stock Buyback Program

Maranello, Italy, November 15, 2021 – Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) informs that the Company has purchased, under the 5th tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021, additional common shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)





Stock Exchange





Number of common shares purchased





Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)





Consideration excluding fees

(€)

08/11/2021 MTA 4,355 226.7537 987,512.50 09/11/2021 MTA 11,110 223.6516 2,484,769.80 10/11/2021 MTA 6,127 221.0187 1,354,181.80 11/11/2021 MTA 3,289 222.0721 730,395.00 12/11/2021 MTA 660 226.1494 149,258.60



Total





– 25,541 223.4101 5,706,117.70

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till November 12, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 28,998,527.00 for No. 148,566 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of November 12, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,921,469 common shares equal to 3.86% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until November 12, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,736,143 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 682,420,229.24.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, all Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Monday at 257.89, -0.96 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 266.67 in NY just shy of its all time high.

Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board. The candlestick pattern indicated the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key resistance is at 266.22, the Key support is at 257.12. All of our Key technical indicators are all Very Bullish in here.

Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target at 195.93. Most Street analysts still do not know how to view Ferrari.

Friday, Morgan Stanley called out $RACE a “sleeper” EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, an all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 186.31.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top call on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

There is F1 racing ahead, click here for the official schedule.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!