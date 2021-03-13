Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Monza SP1 Declared the Most Beautiful Car in the World

#Ferrari

We really do not need science and math to decide which car is the most beautiful in the world, but the automotive publication Carwow did just that recently.

Using the 2,500 anni mathematic Golden Ratio, Carwow analyzed 197 of the world’s most powerful performance cars from the last 70 yrs to decide which car was the most beautiful, and it eventually landed on crowing Ferrari‘s 2018 Monza SP1.

The Golden Ratio is a method used to measure “perfect proportions,” something that the Monza SP1 has a lot of. The findings revealed that the Limited Edition (500) is “the closest performance car in the world to mathematical design perfection,” presenting a ratio of 61.75%.

Ferrari’s Monza SP1 is the only car in the Top 10 designed in the last decade, with 2nd place being awarded to the Ford GT40, third to Ferrari’s 330 GTC Speciale, and from 4th to 10th, we see the Lotus Elise, Ferrari 250 GTO, Chevrolet Corvette C2 (Stingray), Ferrari 330 P4, Alfa Romeo Alfetta, Lamborghini Miura, and the Maserati Indy rank respectively.

The car’s beauty was come to using the Golden Ratio in a similar way that we would find it within Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, plotting 14 unique points on the front-on view of each car at areas such as the headlights, the wing mirrors and the corners of the windscreen. The distance was measured between each of these points and then inputted into a computer to determine how close they were to the Golden Ratio.

In short, 4 Ferrari’s cars landed in the Top 10 most beautiful Supercars in the world. Talk about building and maintaining it iconic brand…Stay tuned!

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari closed Friday at 195.81 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

A Key technical indicator has turned Very Bullish. Ferrari’s stock is very oversold in here, but the pattern still indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is strong at 191.65 and the Key resistance is at 197,97 at the close Friday in NY.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. Citi downgraded the stock from Neutral to sell. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 243.60.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC Thursday.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few stances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

