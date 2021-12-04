Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) Leclerc 4th on the Grid at Jeddah

#F1 #Ferrari #SaudiAribia #GP #Leclerc #Saintz #Hamilton #Verstappen

$RACE

Lewis Hamilton took Pole, with team mate Valtteri Bottas 2nd for a MercedesAMG front row lock out, with Max Verstappen set to start 3rd providing the damage he suffered on the last lap of qualifying does not require changes that trigger a grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc was a brilliant 4th for Ferrari, ahead of the 2nd Red Bull of Sergio Perez, with Pierre Gasly continuing his fine qualifying form with 6th.

On the Grid

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDESAMG 1:28.466 1:27.712 1:27.511 23 2 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDESAMG 1:28.057 1:28.054 1:27.622 25 3 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:28.285 1:27.953 1:27.653 19 4 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:28.310 1:28.459 1:28.054 24 5 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:28.021 1:27.946 1:28.123 23 6 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:28.401 1:28.314 1:28.125 26 7 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:28.338 1:28.344 1:28.180 21 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:28.503 1:28.222 1:28.442 26 9 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:28.752 1:28.574 1:28.647 22 10 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:28.899 1:28.616 1:28.754 21 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:28.216 1:28.668 17 12 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:28.856 1:28.885 18 13 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1:28.944 1:28.920 17 14 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:28.926 1:29.054 17 15 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:28.237 1:53.652 16 16 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:29.177 9 17 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:29.198 10 18 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:29.368 9 19 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1:29.464 9 20 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 1:30.473 8

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, all Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari finished Friday at 258.81 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 266.67 in NY just shy of its all time high.

Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board. The candlestick pattern indicated the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key resistance is at 261.24, the Key support is at 258.18. All of our Key technical indicators are all Very Bullish in here.

Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target at 195.93. Most Street analysts still do not know how to view Ferrari.

Morgan Stanley called out $RACE a “sleeper” EV play as the firm can justify more than 100% of the company’s value with its ICE business. MS’s new price target of $350 reps more than 35% Northside potential for shares and is above the average analyst 1 yr target is at 202.71.

MS automotive analyst says, “Longer term, we see scope for Ferrari to offer a range of EV products at potentially higher prices than the average selling price of today’s Ferrari, while leveraging economies of scale on higher volumes.“

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, an all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 186.31.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top call on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

