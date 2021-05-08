Ferrari’s 1-Off F125 TDE, Is this It?

#Ferrari

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) takes the wraps off the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A this month. But Ferrari has been rumored to have been creating another Special Edition Supercar.

Today, I came upon the image you see above. Could this be the bespoke Ferrari F125 TDE?

The car does not appear to street legal. But, the Abu Dhabi number plate suggests otherwise. And it is thought that Touring Superleggera designed it.

While the F125 TDE is rumored to be based on the F12 TDF, it wears a totally different skin and trim. The exterior has been thoroughly restyled and features a wraparound windshield and fixed rear spoiler that neatly blends into the bodywork. Also, note the center exhausts and the massive rear diffuser.

This is 1 of the most spectacular Ferraris I have ever seen, and hope that the picture is real. Stay tuned…

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari Friday finished at 200.50 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are now Neutral to Bearish. Though the candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 197.68 and the Key resistance is at 208.89 at the close Friday in NY. The 5 May homing pigeon candlestick indicates that the selling is likely over.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. Citi downgraded the stock from Neutral to sell. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 236.92.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!