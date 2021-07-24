FERRARI (NYSE:RACE): Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

#Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) informs that the Company has purchased, under the 4th tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 additional common shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





13/07/2021 MTA 1,020 176.2938 179,819.68 14/07/2021 MTA 7,000 176.9783 1,238,848.10 15/07/2021 MTA 14,000 174.9491 2,449,287.40 16/07/2021 MTA 6,928 175.1422 1,213,385.16 19/07/2021 MTA 14,163 172.7312 2,446,391.99



– 43,111 174.6128 7,527,732.32

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till July 19, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 96,823,593.99 for No. 564,547 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 18,605,421.91 (Euro 15,510,209.15 *) for No. 91,026 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of July 19, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,568,084 common shares equal to 3.72% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until July 19, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,382,758 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 615,756,036.32.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, a Key indicators are Bullish long-term. Ferrari reported strong earnings for Q-3 on 3 November and did the same for Q-4 and F-Y 2020 as reported on 2 February.

Ferrari closed Friday at 212.11 within its 52 wk range of 127.73 – 233.66 in NY. It’s all time high in NY was marked at 233.66 intraday on 29 December.

Key technical indicators are Bullish mid to long term. The candlestick pattern indicates the confirmation of the break out at 196.01 on 3 November and confirmed.

The Key support is at 206.34 and the resistance is light through 220.77. The 22 July Hammer candlestick augurs a return to the Very Bullish trend. And our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board.

Note: At the beginning of Y 2020 I called RACE at 230 by year’s end, the stock was trading at 165.22 on 1 January 2020, on 29 December 2020 it marked 233.66 intraday, its all time high

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, and Buys at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

UBS is now calling the stock at 365. I have not seen any other Street downgrades.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, BAML raised its call to 270 long term.

I have raised my long term target to 375, a Strong Bull call, the strongest on the Street and am holding the mark during this recent profit taking, and seeing RACE as a buying opportunity.

Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price at 231.99.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised downgraded from Buy to Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I am calling it 375 long term, the Top on the Street, and adjusting it to 250/share short term.

A number of large investors have recently bought shares of RACE, and there have been very few instances of insider selling over the past yr that we have seen. And Ferrari continues to buy back its stock in here.

The stock is considered defensive in the sector.

Have a happy, healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!