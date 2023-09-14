During Token2049 FBX to Burn 800m 80% of Tokens, Becomes AI Enhanced Bitcoin Trading Machine

FBX, announced that it will be burning 800m tokens, or 80% of its total supply. The burn will take place during Token2049 conference in Singapore.

The burn is part of FBX’s plan to become an AI enhanced bitcoin trading machine. The platform will use the proceeds from trading at XT. These algorithms will be used to increase the number of Satoshis backing each FBX Token.

Knightsbridge the owner of FBX are committed to providing our users with the best possible Bitcoin products. The burn is a major step in the plan to become an AI enhanced bitcoin trading machine. Knightsbridge believe that offering the best Bitcoin products will make them the leading platform for all things bitcoin.

The burn will be completed by the end of the Token2049 conference.

Knightsbridge is a niche cryptocurrency trading platform for HNWI and Institutions. The platform offers a variety of features, including margin trading, spot trading, and derivatives trading. Knightsbridge is also one of the few platforms that offer AI-powered trading algorithms.

The burn of 800m tokens is a significant event for FBX. It is a sign of the commitment to innovation and its desire to become the leading bitcoin service provider.

The burn is also likely to have a positive impact on the price of FBX tokens. The reduced supply will make the tokens more scarce, which could drive up their price.

FBX’s move to become an AI enhanced bitcoin trading machine is a bold one. However, it is a move that could pay off handsomely if successful.

Only time will tell if FBX’s gamble will pay off. However, the burn of 800m tokens and the move to become an AI enhanced bitcoin trading machine are certainly steps in the right direction.

