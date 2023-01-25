The current cryptocurrency market is performing well, weathering what market watchers are calling a crypto winter. However, interest in the currency remains hot.

Crypto as an investment can be a great way to diversify a portfolio and potentially make a lot of money. Investors can buy crypto with the hopes that the value of their coins will increase over time. Crypto investments are generally seen as high risk, high reward investments, so investors should be aware of the potential for large losses. As with any investment, it is important to do your own research and understand the risks before investing in crypto.

Crypto currency is a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security. It is a decentralized digital currency which is not controlled by any government, bank or other central authority. Crypto currency transactions are usually secured through the use of public and private keys, and peer-to-peer technology. Popular crypto currencies include FBX, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

It can be helpful to think of crypto in the context of currency that is familiar. Fiat money, often thought of as paper money, is a government-issued currency that has evolved with the internet into electronic funds, but the basis remains the same, it is backed by nothing and Government Debt levels are at record highs.

Then there is virtual currency which covers a huge spectrum of different approaches to currency management.

FBX one of the leaders in developing a true currency, has used the intended purpose of money to create a Monetary system.

The Reserve Currency of Non Politicized Money

Money was originally envisaged as a unit of exchange, a measure of value and a store of wealth, but in the modern world those original goals have been replaced as governments print money to cover their spending, they manipulate interest rates and FX rates for domestic and international trade purposes and the money that the individual has suffers as a consequence.

What was once your money is no longer yours, it is an asset whose value is determined by the government of the day and the use of those funds is in the main directed and controlled by politicians, none of the economic advancement is handed down to the Citizens.

Crypto currency is both a medium of exchange for goods and services and a financial asset. Like fiat money, crypto is used as a reward in exchange for service. And like virtual money, crypto began as an internal value exchange. However, crypto is purely a digital manifestation and, unlike virtual money, has value in the broader world where it is bought and sold, like stocks in the stock market.

HOW TO GET STARTED

Tips for investing in crypto

1. Do your research: Before investing in any cryptocurrency, make sure you do your due diligence and research the project thoroughly. Read its whitepaper and understand its technology, team, and roadmap.

2. Diversify: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Invest in a variety of cryptocurrencies to minimize your risk.

3. Set a budget: Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose. Set a budget and stick to it.

4. Use stop-losses: Stop-losses are orders that you set to automatically sell a cryptocurrency if it falls below a certain price. This helps to minimize your losses if the market moves against you.

5. Keep an eye on the news: Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and news can have a big impact on prices. Be sure to stay up to date with the latest news and developments.

6. Use a reliable exchange: Choose a reliable exchange that is well-regulated and offers good security. Do your research before investing.

7. Have a long-term plan: Don’t try to time the market. Have a long-term plan and stick to it.

WHAT TO KNOW

Crypto has been described as the wild west of financial markets. Yet the market is becoming more regulated. The government is strengthening efforts to curb cybercrimes and tax laws are beginning to catch up to advances in the market. However, investors should still be vigilant for scams.

FBX is working on an algorithm to identify scams and evaluate risk levels in crypto opportunities. In the meantime, traditional financial wisdom holds for crypto as well. “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,”.

FBX advises investors to always start with a zero-trust mentality, investigating and verifying information independently.

Also, “never bet the entire basket of eggs in crypto,”. Portfolio diversification can help insulate investors.

Research

Nomics

Coinmarketcap

Forbes

Trading

MEXC

Probit