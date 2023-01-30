$FBX KXCO at the Singapore Traders Conference

Singapore Traders Conference $FBX KXCO

Metastock will be hosting a conference in Singapore for traders. The focus/theme of the conference will be generally anything to do with Market Analysis and Trading.

The Venue will be at RNN Conference Center 137 Cecil Street, Cecil Building, #04-01, Singapore 069537, starting at 9 am. https://www.metastock.com/Singapore2023

Featuring expert traders and analysts as;

CK Ee co-founder of Asia Charts Pts Ltd, and COO and Master Trainer at Asia Charts,

Robin Ho, trader and remisier at Philip Capital, and a well sought after speaker after turning $100,000 into $2 Million during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis,

Daryl Guppy, with more than 25 years of trading and investment analysis in Western and Mainland Chinese markets,

Bobby Hiller, in charge of International Business Development at Metastock,

Robin Han Wei, with a unique trading style based in Engineering and Game Theory,

Jake Seltzer, Director of KXCO Digitall Banking, Director of the KXCO Labs incubation program and a member of the FBX Board of Governors, named 2021 Fintech Startup Leader of the year for Entrepreneur India.

