Fashion: It Is Chinese New Year!

“Start the Year of the Tiger right with this selection from the best luxury fashion brands“–Paul Ebeling
With Chinese New Year here many fashion brands have launched a special collection in celebration of the festive season and the arrival of the new Zodiac sign: the Year of the Tiger.
It is believed that donning new clothing at the start of the new year can bring in good luck,s o brands like Dior, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana have definitely nailed the assignment with its tiger-print collection.
Elsewhere, brands tapped on auspicious colours like red and orange such as Prada and Bottega Veneta.
The stripes of the tiger is also a favorite for many brands like Valentino and Fendi. Ahead is a list of brands that you can take your fashion inspiration from.
2022 Chinese New Year Fashion Collection
Everyone is fired up, generosity is at an all-time high and social progress feels possible again!
Have a prosperous New Year, Keep the Faith!