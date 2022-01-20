Fashion: It Is Chinese New Year!

#fashion #Chinese #NewYear

“Start the Year of the Tiger right with this selection from the best luxury fashion brands“–Paul Ebeling

With Chinese New Year here many fashion brands have launched a special collection in celebration of the festive season and the arrival of the new Zodiac sign: the Year of the Tiger.

It is believed that donning new clothing at the start of the new year can bring in good luck,s o brands like Dior, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana have definitely nailed the assignment with its tiger-print collection.

Elsewhere, brands tapped on auspicious colours like red and orange such as Prada and Bottega Veneta.

The stripes of the tiger is also a favorite for many brands like Valentino and Fendi. Ahead is a list of brands that you can take your fashion inspiration from.

2022 Chinese New Year Fashion Collection

Gucci

Prada

Louis Vuitton

Dior

Bottega Veneta

Fendi

Valentino

Dolce & Gabbana

Onitsuka Tiger

Everyone is fired up, generosity is at an all-time high and social progress feels possible again!

Have a prosperous New Year, Keep the Faith!