Fashion: It Is Chinese New Year!

Paul Ebeling
Start the Year of the Tiger right with this selection from the best luxury fashion brands“–Paul Ebeling

With Chinese New Year here many fashion brands have launched a special collection in celebration of the festive season and the arrival of the new Zodiac sign: the Year of the Tiger.

It is believed that donning new clothing at the start of the new year can bring in good luck,s o brands like Dior, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana have definitely nailed the assignment with its tiger-print collection.

Elsewhere, brands tapped on auspicious colours like red and orange such as Prada and Bottega Veneta.

The stripes of the tiger is also a favorite for many brands like Valentino and Fendi. Ahead is a list of brands that you can take your fashion inspiration from.

2022 Chinese New Year Fashion Collection

  • Gucci
  • Prada
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Dior
  • Bottega Veneta
  • Fendi
  • Valentino
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • Onitsuka Tiger

Everyone is fired up, generosity is at an all-time high and social progress feels possible again!

Have a prosperous New Year, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

