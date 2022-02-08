Home Crypto Bitcoin FanVerse is on Fire, Hottest Crypto NFT Launch of 2022

FanVerse is on Fire, Hottest Crypto NFT Launch of 2022

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Not many times does a Crypto Launch really live up to the hype, but FanVerse delivered, and from the information on their TELEGRAM Group it looks like this is just the beginning

🔥 FanVerse 10x to over 100M Mcap in a week! 🔥 Justin Bieber / Drake Super Bowl After Party NFT Pass & Major Backer Behind Project FOMO NFT coming 🚀 Huge Buybacks, PR/marketing, Exchanges, & Insane Staking Coming Soon 🚀

FanVerse is an ETH token & vetted NFT marketplace for major entertainers, athletes, musicians & influencers. A large percentage of FanVerse NFT revenue is used for buybacks & staking rewards in FanV & ETH!

FanVerse gives influencers a “white glove” all-in-one service by helping with smart contracts, design, minting, marketing & more.

The team is a combo of Kishu Inu & Aerdrop already backed by venture capital (and raising more).

Project FOMO is scheduled to be a $20M+ mint with a large % going to FanVerse platform revenue. Project FOMO is already partnered with Qatar airlines, Emirates airlines, dozens of luxury resorts, yachts & more…

💰 Developing several multimillion dollar NFT launches w/ major influencers
🎯 Preparing for exchange listings, with preapproval from several
💵 Token staking: earn FanV & ETH generated from NFT sales. NFT staking: earn APY based influencers platform performance
🔒 Certik Audit & WatchTower audit complete. LP locked. Incorporated company.

💰: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x43835ca7646c07B6933D0c1C16ddC41C4Cb5600e&chain=mainnet

📈: https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0x6a322a02596793fc4a8123be18b10b9f0f718821

🪢 Telegram: https://t.me/+eq2ryCMfQIA2OTkx

🕸: https://www.fanversecoin.io

📸: https://instagram.com/fanverse (https://instagram.com/fanverse?utm_medium=copy_link)

🐦: www.Twitter.com/fanversecoin

