FanVerse is on Fire, Hottest Crypto NFT Launch of 2022

Not many times does a Crypto Launch really live up to the hype, but FanVerse delivered, and from the information on their TELEGRAM Group it looks like this is just the beginning

🔥 FanVerse 10x to over 100M Mcap in a week! 🔥 Justin Bieber / Drake Super Bowl After Party NFT Pass & Major Backer Behind Project FOMO NFT coming 🚀 Huge Buybacks, PR/marketing, Exchanges, & Insane Staking Coming Soon 🚀

FanVerse is an ETH token & vetted NFT marketplace for major entertainers, athletes, musicians & influencers. A large percentage of FanVerse NFT revenue is used for buybacks & staking rewards in FanV & ETH!

FanVerse gives influencers a “white glove” all-in-one service by helping with smart contracts, design, minting, marketing & more.

The team is a combo of Kishu Inu & Aerdrop already backed by venture capital (and raising more).

Project FOMO is scheduled to be a $20M+ mint with a large % going to FanVerse platform revenue. Project FOMO is already partnered with Qatar airlines, Emirates airlines, dozens of luxury resorts, yachts & more…

💰 Developing several multimillion dollar NFT launches w/ major influencers

🎯 Preparing for exchange listings, with preapproval from several

💵 Token staking: earn FanV & ETH generated from NFT sales. NFT staking: earn APY based influencers platform performance

🔒 Certik Audit & WatchTower audit complete. LP locked. Incorporated company.

💰: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x43835ca7646c07B6933D0c1C16ddC41C4Cb5600e&chain=mainnet

📈: https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0x6a322a02596793fc4a8123be18b10b9f0f718821

🪢 Telegram: https://t.me/+eq2ryCMfQIA2OTkx

🕸: https://www.fanversecoin.io

📸: https://instagram.com/fanverse (https://instagram.com/fanverse?utm_medium=copy_link)

🐦: www.Twitter.com/fanversecoin