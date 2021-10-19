19.1 C
FansOnly Killer Crypto Private Pre-Sale

By Crypto King
The Real INFLUENCER MARKETPLACE

Satisfying Fans.

Empowering Creators.

FansOnly is a new breed of Influencer Marketplace designed to give fans and creators what they want – control over content and compensation.

Buy it Now Fans Only Coin – Private Pre-Sale – Fans Only Coin

FansOnly Marketplace allows creators to sell their exclusive NFTs.

Now you can truly own something unique from your influencer. Users can buy the exclusive NFTs from their desired creators with our governance token, $FOC.

  • Buy $FOC with a debit card or another token
  • Get NFT’s directly from your favorite influencer

FANSWAP

FanSwap allows users to swap one NFT with another from someone else. If you don’t have anything to swap you can also directly buy the desired NFT from the seller.

  • Swap your collected NFTs with other users

PHASE ONE

  • Social Media Launch
  • Website Launch
  • Token Launch
  • Liquidity Locked
  • Coingecko Listing
  • CoinMarketCap Listing
  • 1,000 Holders
  • 1,000 Telegram Members

PHASE TWO

  • Whitepaper Published
  • Coin Audit
  • Launch FanSwap
  • Marketing Schedule
  • Trend on DEX
  • Marketplace Launch Date Set
  • 5,000 Holders
  • 5,000 Telegram Members

PHASE THREE

  • Launch NFT Marketplace
  • 10,000 Holders
  • 10,000 Telegram Members
  • Merch Drop
  • Influencer Push
  • Billboard Push
  • Major NFT Drop
Crypto Kinghttps://www.g-bit.io
Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized processes and the ever widening impact of Blockchain are going to have a major impact on the way things are done, who does them and who makes the money. Where there were once huge barriers to entry, the door is now open. Individuals can now access income from the type of business once reserved for Institutions, Governments and High Net-Worth Individuals. They can through Blockchain, DeFi and P2P protocols became bankers participating in income from trading, brokerage, settlements, fees, mortgages, finance, margin lending and a host of other financial services.

