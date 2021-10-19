FansOnly Killer Crypto Private Pre-Sale

The Real INFLUENCER MARKETPLACE

FansOnly is a new breed of Influencer Marketplace designed to give fans and creators what they want – control over content and compensation.

FansOnly Marketplace allows creators to sell their exclusive NFTs.

Now you can truly own something unique from your influencer. Users can buy the exclusive NFTs from their desired creators with our governance token, $FOC.

Buy $FOC with a debit card or another token

Get NFT’s directly from your favorite influencer

FANSWAP

FanSwap allows users to swap one NFT with another from someone else. If you don’t have anything to swap you can also directly buy the desired NFT from the seller.

Swap your collected NFTs with other users

PHASE ONE

Social Media Launch

Website Launch

Token Launch

Liquidity Locked

Coingecko Listing

CoinMarketCap Listing

1,000 Holders

1,000 Telegram Members

PHASE TWO

Whitepaper Published

Coin Audit

Launch FanSwap

Marketing Schedule

Trend on DEX

Marketplace Launch Date Set

5,000 Holders

5,000 Telegram Members

PHASE THREE