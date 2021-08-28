F1: On the Grid at Spa Francorchamps

#GrandPrix #Belgium #Spa #Francorchamps
The Summer break is over and Formula 1 is back, with the Belgian Grand Prix taking place this weekend.
This Saturday brought an anticipated qualifying session, as championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen raced for Pole position.
The full starting grid for the Belgian GP
Here is how qualifying finished and how the drivers will line up for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix race:
- Max Verstappen – Red Bull 1:59.765
- George Russelll – Williams +0.321
- Lewis Hamilton – MercedesAMG +0.334
- Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren +1.099
- Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin +1.170
- Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri +1.399
- Sergio Perez – Red Bull +2.347
- Valtteri Bottas – MercedesAMG +2.737
- Esteban Ocon – Alpine +3.748
- Lando Norris – McLaren – No Q3 time
- Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
- Nicholas Latifi – Williams
- Carlos Sainz – Ferrari
- Fernando Alonso – Alpine
- Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
- Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo
- Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
- Mick Schumacher – Haas
- Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo
- Nikita Mazepin – Haas
Here is how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream, wherever you are in the world.
The 2021 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, 29 August 9a EDT / 6a PDT / 2p BST.
• US — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV
• UK — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free
Enjoy the racing, Keep the Faith!