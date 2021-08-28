F1: On the Grid at Spa Francorchamps

#GrandPrix #Belgium #Spa #Francorchamps

The Summer break is over and Formula 1 is back, with the Belgian Grand Prix taking place this weekend.

This Saturday brought an anticipated qualifying session, as championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen raced for Pole position.

The full starting grid for the Belgian GP

Here is how qualifying finished and how the drivers will line up for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix race:

Max Verstappen – Red Bull 1:59.765 George Russelll – Williams +0.321 Lewis Hamilton – MercedesAMG +0.334 Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren +1.099 Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin +1.170 Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri +1.399 Sergio Perez – Red Bull +2.347 Valtteri Bottas – MercedesAMG +2.737 Esteban Ocon – Alpine +3.748 Lando Norris – McLaren – No Q3 time Charles Leclerc – Ferrari Nicholas Latifi – Williams Carlos Sainz – Ferrari Fernando Alonso – Alpine Lance Stroll – Aston Martin Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri Mick Schumacher – Haas Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo Nikita Mazepin – Haas

Here is how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The 2021 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, 29 August 9a EDT / 6a PDT / 2p BST.

• US — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• UK — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Enjoy the racing, Keep the Faith!