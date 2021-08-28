20.7 C
F1: On the Grid at Spa Francorchamps

By Paul Ebeling

The Summer break is over and Formula 1 is back, with the Belgian Grand Prix taking place this weekend.

This Saturday brought an anticipated qualifying session, as championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen raced for Pole position.

The full starting grid for the Belgian GP

Here is how qualifying finished and how the drivers will line up for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix race:

  1. Max Verstappen – Red Bull 1:59.765
  2. George Russelll – Williams +0.321
  3. Lewis Hamilton – MercedesAMG +0.334
  4. Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren +1.099
  5. Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin +1.170
  6. Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri +1.399
  7. Sergio Perez – Red Bull +2.347
  8. Valtteri Bottas – MercedesAMG +2.737
  9. Esteban Ocon – Alpine +3.748
  10. Lando Norris – McLaren – No Q3 time
  11. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
  12. Nicholas Latifi – Williams
  13. Carlos Sainz – Ferrari
  14. Fernando Alonso – Alpine
  15. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
  16. Antonio Giovinazzi – Alfa Romeo
  17. Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri
  18. Mick Schumacher – Haas
  19. Kimi Raikkonen – Alfa Romeo
  20. Nikita Mazepin – Haas

Here is how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The 2021 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, 29 August 9a EDT / 6a PDT / 2p BST.
• US — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV
• UK — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Enjoy the racing, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
