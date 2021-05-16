F1: Monaco Grand Prix Trophy to Travel First Class in Louis Vuitton Case

#F1 #Monaco #trophy #Vuitton

The Automobile Club de Monaco and French luxury house Louis Vuitton just announced a multi-year collaboration. Starting with the 78th Edition, 1 of the F1’s most prized trophies will travel in style in a handmade Louis Vuitton case.

Along with the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the F1 Grand Prix de Monaco is known as 1 of the most important car races in the world by fans.

Held by the Automobile Club de Monaco, it is a glamorous and widely viewed event in motorsport. So naturally, the House of Vuitton will fit perfectly as the trunk supplier for the Gold trophy.

Now, after a yr of delay due to the current health chaos, the motor race is on the F1 calendar. Its trophy, which was won in Y 2019 by British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, the Y 2020 event was not held, is an award coveted by every F1 racer. The award that represents the 19 turns of the 3.3 km (2 miles) circuit will gain even more attention this yr.

The case in which the prize will come showcases Louis Vuitton’s signature pattern while drawing inspiration from the heritage of the F1 Grand Prix de Monaco, celebrating its 78th Edition.

The well-known monogram canvas is decorated with the Red shade of the Monaco flag while the Red lines are tracing the “V” for “Victory” – very fitting. These lines are further rimmed with a white strip that sends to the race track pattern. The winner of the F1 Grand Prix de Monaco will receive the trophy on Sunday, 23 May.

Have a healthy weekend, enjoy the racing, Keep the Faith!