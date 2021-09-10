F1: Verstappen on the Pole for Italian Grand Prix

MercedesAMG’s Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking engine penalties for this weekend.
Mr. Bottas claimed the Pole position in Friday F1 qualifying for Italian Grand Prix Saturday sprint
F1 racing is at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix featured 2 days of qualifying
Friday featured the traditional 3-stage qualifying to determine the starting grid for a Saturday 100km sprint.
The results of the Saturday sprint for Sunday’s race.
F1 Italian Grand Prix, Starting Race Grid
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDESAMG
|18
|27:54.078
|3
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|18
|+2.325s
|2
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|18
|+14.534s
|1
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|18
|+18.835s
|0
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDESAMG
|18
|+20.011s
|0
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|18
|+23.442s
|0
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|18
|+27.952s
|0
|8
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|18
|+31.089s
|0
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA
|18
|+31.680s
|0
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|18
|+38.671s
|0
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ALPINE RENAULT
|18
|+39.795s
|0
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES
|18
|+41.177s
|0
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|ALPINE RENAULT
|18
|+43.373s
|0
|14
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|18
|+45.977s
|0
|15
|63
|George Russell
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|18
|+46.821s
|0
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|ALPHATAURI HONDA
|18
|+49.977s
|0
|17
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|HAAS FERRARI
|18
|+62.599s
|0
|18
|88
|Robert Kubica
|ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI
|18
|+65.096s
|0
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|HAAS FERRARI
|18
|+66.154s
|0
|NC
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|ALPHATAURI HONDA
|0
|DNF
|0
Have a super racing weekend, Keep the Faith!