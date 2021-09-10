24.6 C
F1: Verstappen on the Pole for Italian Grand Prix

By Paul Ebeling

#F1 #Monza

MercedesAMG’s Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking engine penalties for this weekend.

Mr. Bottas claimed the Pole position in Friday F1 qualifying for Italian Grand Prix Saturday sprint

F1 racing is at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix featured 2 days of qualifying

Friday featured the traditional 3-stage qualifying to determine the starting grid for a Saturday 100km sprint.

The results of the Saturday sprint for Sunday’s race.

F1 Italian Grand Prix, Starting Race Grid

177Valtteri BottasMERCEDESAMG1827:54.0783
233Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA18+2.325s2
33Daniel RicciardoMCLAREN MERCEDES18+14.534s1
44Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES18+18.835s0
544Lewis HamiltonMERCEDESAMG18+20.011s0
616Charles LeclercFERRARI18+23.442s0
755Carlos SainzFERRARI18+27.952s0
899Antonio GiovinazziALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI18+31.089s0
911Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA18+31.680s0
1018Lance StrollASTON MARTIN MERCEDES18+38.671s0
1114Fernando AlonsoALPINE RENAULT18+39.795s0
125Sebastian VettelASTON MARTIN MERCEDES18+41.177s0
1331Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT18+43.373s0
146Nicholas LatifiWILLIAMS MERCEDES18+45.977s0
1563George RussellWILLIAMS MERCEDES18+46.821s0
1622Yuki TsunodaALPHATAURI HONDA18+49.977s0
179Nikita MazepinHAAS FERRARI18+62.599s0
1888Robert KubicaALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI18+65.096s0
1947Mick SchumacherHAAS FERRARI18+66.154s0
NC10Pierre GaslyALPHATAURI HONDA0DNF0

Have a super racing weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
