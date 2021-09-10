F1: Verstappen on the Pole for Italian Grand Prix

#F1 #Monza

MercedesAMG’s Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking engine penalties for this weekend.

Mr. Bottas claimed the Pole position in Friday F1 qualifying for Italian Grand Prix Saturday sprint

F1 racing is at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix featured 2 days of qualifying

Friday featured the traditional 3-stage qualifying to determine the starting grid for a Saturday 100km sprint.

The results of the Saturday sprint for Sunday’s race.

F1 Italian Grand Prix, Starting Race Grid

1 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDESAMG 18 27:54.078 3 2 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 18 +2.325s 2 3 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 18 +14.534s 1 4 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 18 +18.835s 0 5 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDESAMG 18 +20.011s 0 6 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 18 +23.442s 0 7 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 18 +27.952s 0 8 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 18 +31.089s 0 9 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 18 +31.680s 0 10 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 18 +38.671s 0 11 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 18 +39.795s 0 12 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 18 +41.177s 0 13 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 18 +43.373s 0 14 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 18 +45.977s 0 15 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 18 +46.821s 0 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 18 +49.977s 0 17 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 18 +62.599s 0 18 88 Robert Kubica ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 18 +65.096s 0 19 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 18 +66.154s 0 NC 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 0 DNF 0

Have a super racing weekend, Keep the Faith!