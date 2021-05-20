F1: 2019, Ferrari’s Last Visit to Monaco + a Ride Around the Track With Charles Leclerc

#Ferrari #F1 #Monaco #Leclerc

Due to the disruption caused by the VirusCasedemic outbreak in early 2020, Monaco wass taken off the season’s calendar, meaning the last visit to the principality was back in Y 2019. The story of that weekend was Charles Leclerc, who, in his home race, failed to get out of Q-1, starting the race from 16th position in his Ferrari racer.

The troubles would continue for the Monegasque driver, following his retirement from the race due to damage to his car, prior to that, he lingered at the back of the grid.

The weekend was overshadowed by the death of F1 luminary Niki Lauda just a wk before the race. Mr. Lauda was a big figure in the MercedesAMG garage, leading them to don a red halo on both cars, as a tribute for the late Austrian.

In a fitting tribute to the man himself, Lewis Hamilton won the race, dedicating the victory to Mr. Lauda.

As per prior yrs, the city track remains unchanged. Track limits have been set at turns 10 and 11, which corresponds with the chicane on the exit of the tunnel.

Monaco has a reputation for being 1 of the lowest down force tracks in the motorsport world, with little to no option to put the power down at any given time.

Thursday, 20 May 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 – 11:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 – 15:00 BST

Saturday, 22 May 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 – 12:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 – 15:00 BST

Sunday,23 May 2021

Race: 14:00 – 16:00 BST

