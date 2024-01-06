Sunday, January 7, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsEU Eurozone Inflation Rebounds, Raising $EURUSD Question Marks
EUEuroEuropeForexHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularMust ReadOpinionPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsUSD

Eurozone Inflation Rebounds, Raising $EURUSD Question Marks

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
eurusd

The eurozone’s annual inflation rate jumped to 2.9% in December, driven by higher energy costs, casting a shadow over the recent optimism about falling prices and reigniting concerns about the future of EURUSD.

Market Impact:

  • EURUSD: Short-term volatility likely as investors assess the ECB’s next move. Rising inflation could delay potential interest rate cuts, supporting the euro in the near term. However, further data and central bank commentary will be crucial for sustained direction.
  • Euro value: Potential pressure as ECB policy remains uncertain. While core inflation dipped slightly, the headline figure is closer to the ECB’s target, making monetary policy decisions less predictable. A hawkish tilt could strengthen the euro, while dovish signals could weaken it.

Key Points:

  • This is the first increase in the annual inflation rate since April 2023.
  • Despite approaching the ECB’s target, Lagarde warns against premature victory.
  • Energy price drop slowed down compared to November, contributing to the headline increase.
  • Core inflation eased slightly, a key indicator for the ECB.
  • Next ECB rate decision meeting on January 25th, closely watched for policy hints.

Expert Opinion:

Knightsbridge expects rate cuts “in or around April,” but the December inflation data could delay that timeline. Uncertainty remains, keeping EURUSD susceptible to short-term swings.

Additional Considerations:

  • Individual eurozone countries experienced varying inflation rates. Belgium and Italy had the lowest at 0.5%, while Germany and France saw increases.
  • Geopolitical factors like the Ukraine war continue to influence energy prices and inflation.

Overall, the December inflation surprise adds a layer of complexity to the EURUSD outlook. Investors should closely monitor the ECB’s upcoming meeting and future data releases for clues about the direction of monetary policy and its impact on the euro.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

January 6, BLM, ANTIFA and Americas Failed Justice System

The Power of Gratitude in Shifting Negative Thoughts

Jeffrey Epstein Case Proves the Power of the Deep State

Knightsbridge DeFi on the Bitcoin Blockchain: Embracing Innovation and Scalability

China’s Quantum Leap: Unveiling Wukong, a Third-Generation Superconducting Quantum Computer

China’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Push:$NIO $BYD $TSLA

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

January 6, BLM, ANTIFA and Americas Failed Justice System
The Power of Gratitude in Shifting Negative Thoughts
Jeffrey Epstein Case Proves the Power of the Deep State

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.