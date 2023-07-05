Tether Operations Limited (Tether), the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to that powers the first and most widely used stablecoin, today announced the upcoming listing of Euro Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮) on XT.COM, the World’s first social infused exchange.

Established in 2018, XT.COM Exchange is a pioneer of social-infused cryptocurrency exchanges. It offers a seamless platform for trading bitcoin, ethereum, and altcoins, providing deep liquidity and minimal fees. XT.COM reports it has over 6 million registered users, including more than 500,000 monthly active users, and that it has fostered a thriving ecosystem with over 40 million participants. This all-inclusive trading platform supports 800+ tokens and offers a vast selection of 1000+ trading pairs. Users can engage in various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, OTC trading, and even purchase cryptocurrencies using credit cards.

Vincent Song the Global VP of XT.COM has continued lead growth and innovation through out the world.

Vincent is a strong advocate for the responsible development of cryptocurrency. He believes that cryptocurrency has the potential to revolutionize the financial system, and he is committed to working with regulators and policymakers to ensure that this potential is realized. He is also a vocal supporter of the use of cryptocurrency for good, and he has worked with organizations such as The Giving Block to promote the use of cryptocurrency for charitable giving.

He is a respected leader in the industry, and he is making a significant contribution to the growth and adoption of cryptocurrency.

With the addition of EUR₮ and XAU₮ to XT.COM, users will gain access to two stablecoins developed by the creators of USD₮, the world’s first, most stable, and trusted stablecoin. XT.COM customers can now experience the benefits of XAU₮, a digital asset that represents ownership of physical gold, with each XAU₮ token representing ownership of 1 troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Additionally, users will also have the opportunity to transact with EUR₮, a stablecoin pegged 1-to-1 to the euro, providing a seamless and secure digital representation of the euro currency.

“We are thrilled the pioneer in social infused exchanges, XT.COM, has decided to facilitate users across the world to access and own digital assets backed by the Euro and physical gold,” expressed Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CTO. As the company behind the leading stablecoin in the market today, recognized for its exceptional liquidity, expanding market share, and widespread acceptance, this further emphasizes our steadfast commitment to unlocking financial liberation and fostering economic inclusivity for communities worldwide.”

