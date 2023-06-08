Driven by spending on buildings and strong electric vehicle sales, global energy efficiency investment reached a record 600 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, the IEA said in its report titled Energy Efficiency: The Decade for Action.

KXCO Green Finance has come at the right time. The need for sustainable and environmentally friendly financial products and services is growing, as more and more people become aware of the impact that their financial choices have on the planet. KXCO Green Finance is well-positioned to meet this growing demand, with a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about making a difference.

Here are some reasons why KXCO Green Finance has come at the right time:

The demand for sustainable financial products and services is growing. According to a recent study by the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, sustainable investments reached $30.7 trillion in 2021, up from $22.9 trillion in 2020. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including increasing awareness of climate change, growing consumer demand for sustainable products and services, and government policies that are encouraging investment in sustainable businesses.

KXCO Green Finance has a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about making a difference. The team at KXCO Green Finance has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, as well as a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. They are passionate about helping their clients make a positive impact on the planet, and they are committed to providing them with the financial products and services they need to do so.

KXCO Green Finance offers a wide range of sustainable financial products and services, including: Sustainable investments: KXCO Green Finance offers a variety of sustainable investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, and individual stocks. These investments are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, such as climate change, pollution, and human rights. Sustainable loans: KXCO Green Finance offers sustainable loans to businesses and individuals that are working to improve their environmental impact. These loans can be used to finance energy efficiency upgrades, renewable energy projects, and other sustainable initiatives. Sustainable banking: KXCO Green Finance offers sustainable banking services, such as checking and savings accounts, and credit cards. These services are designed to help customers reduce their environmental impact, such as by offering rewards for using green energy and by investing in sustainable projects.

KXCO Green Finance offers a wide range of sustainable financial products and services, including:

KXCO Green Finance is a well-positioned set of solutions in partnership with David Hunter and RenewPower that is well-suited to meet the growing demand for sustainable financial products and services. The team at KXCO Green Finance is experienced, passionate, and committed to helping their clients make a positive impact on the planet.

Annual investments in improving energy efficiency must triple by 2030 in order for the world to remain able to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

Driven by spending on buildings and strong electric vehicle sales, global energy efficiency investment reached a record 600 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, the IEA said in its report titled Energy Efficiency: The Decade for Action.

In 2023, this figure is expected to increase to 624 billion U.S. dollars, but the year-on-year growth rate would be lower than in 2022 as the high cost of capital weighs heavily on potential new projects, the IEA warned.

People look at an electric vehicle of XPeng during the Swedish eCarExpo 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden, April 29, 2022.(Xinhua/Fu Yiming)

In its report, published on the occasion of the IEA’s 8th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency, the agency said that doubling annual energy efficiency progress to 4 percent annually by 2030 would require investment in the sector to rise from 600 billion U.S. dollars to over 1.8 trillion U.S. dollars by 2030.

The agency stressed that the 4 percent goal by 2030 would deliver vital reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and at the same time create jobs. According to the report, energy efficiency activities could generate 12 million jobs globally by 2030.

“Importantly, more efficient and lower energy demand supports faster progress towards universal access to modern and affordable energy in emerging and developing economies,” it noted.

Also, doubling efficiency progress by 2030 will enhance energy security and help bring access to electricity to more than 800 million people, the IEA added.

This photo taken on March 24, 2023 shows solar panels of the Francisco Pizarro photovoltaic power plant in Caceres, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

The IEA’s 8th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency is taking place in Paris between June 7 and June 8. The goal is to speed up progress on energy efficiency.

Participants consider how policy action in areas such as innovation, digitalization and finance can help governments as they turn to energy efficiency to boost affordability, security and climate action.